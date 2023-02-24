Fort Smith police arrest two men involved in a shooting on Brooken Hill Drive near I-540

FORT SMITH -- Police have arrested Jordan Lowery and Ian Cogburn as the two suspects in a shooting incident occurring just off Interstate 540 on Sunday.

According to a news release, police said they received several calls at 12:40 a.m. reporting shots being fired at the 2100 block of Brooken Hill Drive. Police found no one had been reported injured, but there had been extensive property damage to buildings and vehicles in the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed a vehicle pulled into a parking lot and the occupant(s) exchanged gunfire with an individual outside of the vehicle, the report said. The vehicle then sped off heading west on Brooken Hill Drive.

Police said Lowery and Cogburn were developed as suspects shortly following the incident.

Detectives searched Lowery's home on Tuesday . He was interviewed and arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting incident on Brooken Hill Drive.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Lowery out of Crawford County for a petition to revoke his suspended sentence. The warrant was then served on Lowery at the Sebastian County jail.

Police said later that day, Cogburn was found and interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, Cogburn was arrested on four counts of committing a terroristic act and booked at the Sebastian County jail.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lowery out of Sebastian County on Thursday for four counts of committing a terroristic act. The warrant was then served on Lowery at the Sebastian County jail.

Police thanked the community for assisting in the investigation by providing tips and video surveillance from homes and businesses throughout the city.

They said the investigation is ongoing, and they anticipate additional arrests, so more information may be released when available and appropriate.