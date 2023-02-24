Gammill, Arkansas earn split of twinbill

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hannah Gammill had revenge on her mind Thursday afternoon during the University of Arkansas softball team's home opener against Arizona.

Gammill was a freshman when the Razorbacks were swept by the Wildcats in the 2021 Fayetteville Super Regional. The catcher from Beebe made sure it was a different outcome in the teams' first meeting since.

With two outs and a full count, Gammill delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel seventh-ranked Arkansas (9-3) to a thrilling 3-2 victory over 13th-ranked Arizona in front of 2,696 at Bogle Park.

Arizona won the night cap 5-2 over the Razorbacks to earn the split in the opening day of the Razorback Invitational

Gammill's game-winning hit came after Arizona (8-4) granted the Razorbacks an extra life. Gammill fouled a two-strike pitch into foul territory but the ball was dropped by the Wildcats' left fielder.

It's all she needed to make Arizona pay.

"I knew she was coming curve ball outside," Gammill said. "That's what she had thrown me the whole time. I kept fouling it off, so I pretty much just stayed consistent... I really wanted that and I really needed that. And our team really needed that as well. I knew that we weren't want wanting to go into extra innings."

Arkansas jumped on Arizona starting pitcher Devyn Netz early with two runs in the second inning. Junior infielder Cylie Halvorson singled a grounder to deep left field for the game's first hit, while Gammill was already on base from a walk. Two batters later, third baseman Spencer Prigge singled to right field to drive in Gammill and Halvorson, giving Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

It took a solid seven innings of work by senior pitcher Chenise Delce (4-1) before Arizona was able to reach her. Wildcats starting pitcher Devyn Netz hit a two-run homer off Delce in the top of the seventh to tie the score the score at 2-2 and send the Arizona dugout into a frenzy.

It was Delce's only major blemish. She pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts, giving up four hits and no walks.

"She was just excellent today," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said of Delce. "Really, really great. I think she missed one pitch and it ended up on the berm. That's the nature of baseball or softball, especially with the pictures that she throws. But I thought she just showed a lot of heart for us, set a really great tone, and had her stuff working really well."

Gammill's walk-off hit in the next inning preserved the win for Delce and the Razorbacks. Halvorson led the Arkansas bats, going 2 for 3 at the plate, while Prigge paced the team with 2 RBI.

In the second game, the Wildcats used a four-run fourth inning to surge past the Razorbacks, which entered the inning ahead 2-0. Netz hit her second homer of the day, a three-run shot to center, to highlight the inning. She accounted for five RBI on the day for Arizona.

Arizona scored again in the sixth inning off a fielder's choice, and Arkansas was unable to score again.

"That's the nice thing about this," Deifel said. "You play a lot of games and so we get a chance to take the field again in like 12 hours."

Bogle Park had a home-opening attendance record with the 2,696 fans piling into the stadium.

"It was really good to be at home in front of our fans," Gammill said. "You could tell that they were really excited and I think if it wasn't for the weather, we would've had a lot more people come out, but overall it feels good to come back at home."