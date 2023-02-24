Harter, UA women aiming for 9th in straight SEC title

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three of Lance Harter's five grandchildren have been born during his University of Arkansas women's track and field team's streak of winning SEC Indoor championships.

The Razorbacks have won eight consecutive conference titles since 2015 and will try to make it nine in a row this weekend.

Arkansas hosts the SEC Indoor Championships today and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Center.

It will be the last SEC Indoor meet for Harter, 72, as the Razorbacks' coach. He's retiring in June after the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Chris Johnson, Arkansas' assistant coach in charge of the sprinters and hurdlers, will succeed Harter.

Harter said he hasn't given any thought to this being his last SEC Indoor meet leading the Razorbacks.

"We're trying to get all the pieces to this puzzle to interlock and create a team that can vie for another title," he said. "That's the challenge at hand."

Florida, the last team other than Arkansas to win an SEC Indoor women's title in 2014, figures to be the Razorbacks' main competition.

Texas, which will join the SEC along with Oklahoma for the 2024-25 school year, has the nation's No. 1-ranked women's team with Arkansas No. 2 and Florida No. 3.

Arkansas and Florida lead nine SEC teams in the top 25 poll, including No. 6 Alabama, No. 8 LSU and No. 10 Texas A&M.

"When we add Texas and Oklahoma to this conference, we won't need to have the NCAA Championships anymore," Harter said. "It'll be named the SEC Championships.

"It's just incredible the quality of talent that is across the board."

Arkansas has national-leading marks in two events with junior pole vaulter Amanda Fassold (14 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and its 1,600-meter relay team of juniors Amber Anning and Nickisha Pryce, senior Paris Peoples and junior Rosey Effiong (3 minutes, 26.40 seconds).

Effiong also has the second-best time nationally in the 400 (51.02) with Anning at sixth (51.56).

Arkansas sophomore Ackera Nugent has the second-quickest time nationallyin the 60-meter hurdles (7.88).

Razorbacks sophomore Britton Wilson, last year's SEC champion outdoors in the 400 and 400-meter hurdles and national champion in the 400 hurdles, will run the 800 this weekend.

Wilson made her debut in the 800 earlier this season and ran 2:02.13, which ranks sixth nationally.

"Britton is going to be in the 800, which is a new event for her," Harter said. "Talk about learning by doing. She's literally going to be learning the event as the SEC meet evolves."

Wilson also could be on the 1,600 relay, though Johnson will have plenty of good choices in putting that team together with eight Razorbacks ranked among the top 13 in the SEC in the 400.

Arkansas senior Lauren Gregory, who won the 3,000 and took second in the mile at last year's SEC Indoors, will run those same events this weekend. She has the SEC's top time in the mile (4:31.88) and is fifth in the 3,000 (9:00.05).

Gregory also possibly could run the anchor on the Razorbacks' distance medley relay team. This season, freshman Mary Ellen Eudaly, Anning, sophomore Lainey Quandt and Gregory ran 10:49.07 to set an Arkansas record that is fourth nationally.

"Lauren is in the pool for the DMR," Harter said. "But we can run a different DMR that will still be effective as far as scoring points, but maybe not win it outright."

The Razorbacks can take the outright lead in most SEC Indoor championships won by the women with a victory this weekend. Arkansas and LSU are tied for the most titles with 12 each. Florida is second with nine.

Harter said he and Florida Coach Mike Holloway were talking recently and comparing notes on how many points their teams are projected to score.

"We're probably not the favorite," Harter said. "I think Florida would come in as the favorite. But according to [Holloway], it's like a dual meet between the two of us and third place is way behind.

"Every time that we go head to head will be crucial. It's who has a great Friday and an even better Saturday."