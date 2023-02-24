Highfill mayor implores residents to let city know about road concerns

HIGHFILL -- Mayor Chris Holland says members of the public should the city know about concerns regarding roads in the city.

Evan Reynolds addressed the City Council during its Jan. 10 meeting and spoke about road conditions on Rocky Comfort Road. He said a plan was put in place after the last time he came to address the council about the flood damage to the road, but the maintenance made the road worse with red clay put on the road, causing it to hold water. He said the road is in such a state of disrepair that the residents on Rocky Comfort now use an alternate route.

Holland said a road maintenance plan was being put into place and that the city's roads would be graded once a quarter. He also explained that the city intended to focus attention on fixing the flood-damage issues on certain roads. He invited Reynolds and other residents to let the city know of any complaints or concerns.

"Anytime you have a complaint about the roads, don't hesitate to let us know," Holland said.

After allowing applicants to address the council and then discussing the matter in executive session, the council appointed Jessica Wilmoth to fill the vacant Ward 1, Position 2 council post and appointed Eleni Parsons to fill the vacant recorder-treasurer post. Wilmoth was sworn in by Mayor Holland. Parsons was to be sworn in at the county clerk's office.

Other applicants for the council post included Matthew Summitt and Lyda Ryan. Other applicants for the recorder/treasurer post included Ivie Shepard and Coleman Elliott.

A resolution was passed adopting a city budget for the year 2023. Mayor Chris Holland said there had been a budget workshop meeting, and the council had decided on a 4% raise for city employees and increased the anticipated city revenue to $1 million rather than $960,000.

Also approved was a resolution setting the city attorney's pay structure. General legal services will be provided to the city of Highfill at an hourly rate of $250 for Jay B. Williams, $225 for D. Joel Kurtz and $195 for any other attorney of the Williams Law Firm. Prosecutorial services for the city in Benton County West District Court are provided for a flat fee of $1,500 per month. Legal services related to any appeals from District Court are performed on an hourly basis in accordance with the hourly rate schedule.

A petition to annex land to the north of Healing Springs on the east side of the city was approved by council resolution. The land will be zoned residential and added to Ward 2.

The council transferred $2,728 from the Water Revenue Fund to the Fire Equipment Fund.

Under department reports, director of public works Dustin Kahrl told the council of upcoming votes on the Benton Washington Regional Public Water Authority board for three-year and 10-year rate increases to cover debt for upgrades of the water provider's infrastructure. Kahrl, who represents Highfill on the board, asked the council for direction in how he should vote in the board meeting. Kahrl said he felt comfortable voting for the three-year plan but not the 10-year plan.

The council voted to move forward with a loan application to match a $2.7 million grant for the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority line running south from Lift Staton 2. If the city is not able to match the grant, it will lose the grant.

According to Mayor Holland, Tim Mays filled out a document for the consideration of an Arkansas Natural Resources Commission loan application. Holland said this is a time-sensitive matter and asked for the council's blessing to tell Tim Mays of Engineering Services Inc. in Springdale to start filling out the paperwork.

He said this does not mean the city will obtain the loan and, should the application be approved, the city can still decline the loan. The city has until May 31 to have the matching funds in place or it will lose the grant. Holland suggested that waterworks connection fees collected that are more than the budgeted amount be deposited into the water and wastewater savings account for repayment of the loan.

Holland suggested going from Lift Station 2 to Hendrix Road, then going south to the sewer plant, which would make commercial development on Arkansas 264 possible. Tim Mays ran the numbers, and that would cost an extra $400,000, Holland said. The council unanimously voted to move forward with paperwork to apply for a $3.1 million Arkansas Natural Resources Commission loan.

During departmental reports, Fire Chief Cody Wynne said the department's annual chili supper/pie auction fundraiser would be held at 6 p.m. Saturday.