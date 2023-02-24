Let’s Eat: Carmelitas, Toasted Yolk Cafe, Burg Der, Alamo Drafthouse and other NWA, Fort Smith restaurant news

Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine recently opened on the west side of Springdale.

The restaurant at 7022 W. Sunset Ave. -- the former location of the Flying Burrito Company -- is still in its soft opening phase, but plans to expand its hours in the future, according to Karla Putts, founder and CEO of Carmelita Catering Co.

The restaurant, hoping for a grand opening in the spring, is currently serving "our take on traditional Mexican street food and classic California-style dishes," Putts said. The lunch menu includes tacos, burritos, tortas, aguas frescas and more.

Patrons can eat inside, sit on a dog-friendly patio or pick up food at the drive-through from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TOASTED YOLK

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is also planning to open a restaurant off Springdale's Sunset Avenue.

The Houston, Texas-based breakfast, lunch and drinks concept will be located in The Crossings, a retail development at the southwest corner of Gene George Boulevard and West Sunset Avenue. The news was announced on social media by an employee of the real estate firm Colliers International. No opening date has been released.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe has more than 28 stores across the country, including one in Little Rock, with 14 more planning to open soon, according to its website. The eatery opened its first location in 2010 and its first franchised store in 2018.

BURG DER GUSTROPUB

Burg Der Gustropub, located inside the Bentonville Brewing Company, has closed.

The German-inspired gastropub at 901 S.W. 14th St. broke the news recently with a Facebook post, saying the business' closure is temporary.

"After nearly three years, despite our desire to stay and our investment in the space, our lease has been canceled. So, we say goodbye for now," the post states. "Burg will be back ... stay tuned for news. Cheers!"

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema plans to open up at the former location of the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville.

The Austin-based theater chain serves dinner and drinks in its theaters. In addition to a drive-in screen, the company plans to build an indoor, eight-auditorium theater.

Future development plans include commercial restaurant and retail space west of the drive-in and residential buildings on the northern end of the property, Stacy Ryburn reported last week.

For more information about the plans for the site, read the story at nwaonline.com.

POPUP DRINK THRU

PopUp Drink Thru will open next month at 2001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville.

The beverage-based drive through will offer energy drinks, sodas, coffee, teas, shakes, chais and sparkling water with supplemental flavors, sauces, fruit purees and creams available, according to a news release.

Visit drinkpopup.com for more information.

RIVER CITY BISTRO

Fort Smith's River City Bistro is moving, but not far.

The Rogers Avenue restaurant's new home will be inside the building that is currently under construction in the restaurant's parking lot, according to a social media post from the business. Crumbl Cookies plans to be located next door.

The new location is scheduled to open early this summer, the post states.

STREET DINNER

The annual Springdale Street Dinner will take place downtown on June 10.

Tickets for the event, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Downtown Springdale Alliance, have not yet gone on sale.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.