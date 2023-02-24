Questions about bill

Having read through the proposed LEARNS bill, two things stand out: 1. It appears a yet-to-be-named vendor or provider will be paid 5 percent of all allocated "Education Freedom" funds for the administration of the funds. Credit card companies charge half that to manage payments. I guess you are technically reducing the size of government when you don't pay government entities but line the pockets of private companies. Look at our governor keeping her promises!

2. I can find no evidence of accountability for parents who decide to homeschool their children. While there is a testing section, it mentions schools and service providers only; nothing about homeschooling. Parents will receive funds for their children, no questions about proficiency asked. Do I detect a hint of--dare I say it--basic income? Does that smell a bit like the socialism? At this point I would expect our god-fearing Republicans to reach for holy water and a cross.

H. PETER ELZER

Fayetteville

Concerns of the state

I wrote emails to both Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman about their voting yes on the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Senator Boozman's office sent a reply that was unsatisfactory. But the office did respond.

Senator Cotton didn't answer that email or a subsequent email on the same subject. Has he always been that unresponsive to constituents' concerns? Perhaps he should spend more time on office work and less on television.

We chose to retire in Arkansas and love it here, but it would be nice to have elected officials pay attention to the concerns of Arkansans.

LANCE SMALLEY

Monticello

Put more thought in

I agree with the governor's emphasis on education, but not the approach. It doesn't seem to do enough for the people most in need, and it will help some who don't need assistance. This is not the best use of hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

We have an opportunity here to improve our public education system for everyone. We just need to put more time and thought into it.

By the way, most of us are tired of the culture wars. Imagine the Star Spangled Banner in all red, all blue, or with just the white eliminated. How inspiring would it be then?

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock