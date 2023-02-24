Lions get new defense coach

David Calloway will join the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football program as the defensive coordinator and also coach the defensive line.

Calloway comes to UAPB after spending seven seasons as the head coach at Central Methodist University.

In 2021, Calloway led the Central Methodist football program to a historic season, a No. 14 ranking in the NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Postseason poll and their first conference championship since 1975 with a 9-3 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in Heart of America Conference South Division play. The nine wins tied for the most victories in school history.

As the Heart South Division Champion, the Eagles clinched their first-ever berth into the NAIA playoffs.

For his efforts in 2021, Calloway was named the 2021 Heart South Division Coach of the Year, and quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was named the Heart South Freshman of the Year.

Fifty-five Eagles have been named All-Conference under Calloway's direction, and two players (Katavious Taylor, 2018-2021, and Will Miles, 2021) have earned NAIA All-American honors. Taylor was the first NAIA All-American for CMU football since 2004 and the first four-time All-American in program history.

Prior to joining the Central Methodist staff, Calloway spent two seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Before being promoted, Calloway spent five years as the defensive coordinator for the Javelinas.

A staple of Calloway's defense in Kingsville was being tough against the run, as they led the conference in rush defense four times. In 2010, Calloway's defense surrendered only 57 rushing yards/per game, setting a single-season school record while leading the nation. Defensive players received 17 All-America honors in Calloway's tenure; two were named Academic All-Americans.

Calloway came to Texas A&M-Kingsville after serving as the defensive line coach at Southeastern Oklahoma State for a year. From 2004-05, Calloway was the defensive coordinator at his alma mater Langston University in Oklahoma. He also coached the defense at Hastings (Neb.) College from 2000 through 2003.

He began his coaching career at Lane College as the linebackers coach after a sensational playing career. Calloway was a four-year letterwinner at Langston and earned his undergraduate degree in broadcasting and journalism in 1997. He received his graduate degree from Hastings.