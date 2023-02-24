Little Rock deputy city attorney asks judge to impose maximum fine for 30 code violations at Big Country Chateau

A Little Rock deputy city attorney on Thursday asked a judge to impose the maximum fine on the owners of the apartment complex known as the Big Country Chateau for 30 life-safety code violations that were identified during an inspection last year.

Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverett indicated he would issue a ruling in a week.

During the sentencing hearing in Little Rock environmental court, Deputy City Attorney Alan Jones argued that with multiple violations in multiple units, Big Country Chateau's management had shown a pattern of apathy and neglect.

He asked that the 30 violations each receive the maximum fine of $1,000, for an overall penalty of $30,000 against Big Country Chateau.

At one point, when asked by Leverett what the fine would achieve for the tenants when the money would go to the city, Jones said it would send a message that the municipal code matters and exists for a reason.

Defense attorney Sylvester Smith asked Leverett to impose a $5,000 fine payable to the city and requested that any additional fines be invested back into the property.

Big Country Chateau's owners chose not to fight the violations stemming from an inspection last July by entering no-contest pleas -- a fact Smith emphasized in his arguments on Thursday.

Earlier during the hearing, the judge heard testimony from two witnesses for the city: Daniel Herndon, a senior Little Rock code enforcement officer for District 4, and Davbram Flowers, chief fire marshal for the Little Rock Fire Department.

Herndon testified to numerous problems at the apartment complex related to smoke detectors, wiring and garbage disposals.

Additionally, Brian Contino, division manager for Little Rock's Code Enforcement Division, reported to the judge that officials were examining approximately 532 citations following a recent inspection of Big Country Chateau.

Those citations were expected to be complete by the end of the day today, Contino indicated.

City officials carried out the most recent mass inspection of the property on Feb. 7 after an administrative warrant was issued in the environmental court case.

Absent from court on Thursday was an individual who was described as a local representative for Big Country Chateau.

Smith explained the absence by saying the man had told him he had covid-19, and noted for the judge that he was confident the man was being honest.

Attending the hearing via teleconference software was Sal Thomas, the newly appointed receiver for Big Country Chateau. Thomas is a multi-family housing executive at Tarantino Properties, a real-estate firm based in Houston.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors officially appointed him in an order filed Wednesday as part of the Arkansas attorney general's 2022 civil lawsuit against three corporate entities tied to Big Country Chateau that alleged violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Thomas' acceptance and oath of receivership was filed the following day.