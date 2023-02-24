LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas-Eastern Illinois Game 1

Arkansas 0 Eastern Illinois 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning
Smith responded with a quick 1-2-3 inning of his own. He struck out a pair and is now up to 4 punchouts in 39 pitches.
Arkansas 0 Eastern Illinois 0 -- End 1st Inning
Three up, three down for the Razorbacks in the first frame.
Josenberger grounded out. Diggs flew out to center and Wegner struck out looking at a 1-2 pitch.
Arkansas 0 Eastern Illinois 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
Smith started and ended the inning with swinging strikeouts. He allowed two base runners via a single and walk with one out but retired the next two hitters to end the Panthers' threat.
Pregame:
The sixth-ranked Razorbacks (3-1) are opening the weekend series against Eastern Illinois (3-0) Friday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
It's a brisk afternoon with the temperature in the mid-40s and a 6-mph breeze blowing out to right field.
Today marks the second consecutive home game in an 18-game homestand.
Probable Starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Eastern Illinois RHP Blake Malatestinic (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
Lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Diggs DH
3. Wegner LF
4. Slavens 3B
5. Bohrofen RF
6. McLaughlin 1B
7. Holt 2B
8. Polk C
9. Bolton SS