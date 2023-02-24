LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas-Eastern Illinois Game 1

Arkansas 0 Eastern Illinois 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Smith responded with a quick 1-2-3 inning of his own. He struck out a pair and is now up to 4 punchouts in 39 pitches.

Arkansas 0 Eastern Illinois 0 -- End 1st Inning

Three up, three down for the Razorbacks in the first frame.

Josenberger grounded out. Diggs flew out to center and Wegner struck out looking at a 1-2 pitch.

Arkansas 0 Eastern Illinois 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Smith started and ended the inning with swinging strikeouts. He allowed two base runners via a single and walk with one out but retired the next two hitters to end the Panthers' threat.

Pregame:

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks (3-1) are opening the weekend series against Eastern Illinois (3-0) Friday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

It's a brisk afternoon with the temperature in the mid-40s and a 6-mph breeze blowing out to right field.

Today marks the second consecutive home game in an 18-game homestand.

Probable Starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Eastern Illinois RHP Blake Malatestinic (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 3B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. McLaughlin 1B

7. Holt 2B

8. Polk C

9. Bolton SS