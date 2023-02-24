Mainstreet El Dorado to host Shamrockin on the Square





Main Street El Dorado in partnership with Code 3 Services, LLC team up to present Shamrockin' on the Square from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 11 in downtown El Dorado.

"We are so excited to kick off 2023 with this annual event and give the public a chance to experience our beautiful downtown and all it has to offer," said Beth Brumley, executive director of Main Street El Dorado.

"We have added some new activities to this year's event and can't wait to see everyone Downtown," she said.

Plans for the event include a chili cook-off, crawfish, inflatables, kid's activities, karaoke and more. Admission is free, though some activities will require a small fee. An ATM will be on site.

For more information, visit https://www.mainstreeteldorado.org/shamrockin-on-the-square-2023.