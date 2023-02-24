Man shot to death, another hospitalized following wreck in Pine Bluff





A man was found dead and another is hospitalized after Pine Bluff police discovered both were shot prior to a crash near the intersection of Third Avenue and Hutchinson Street at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a vehicle accident with injuries and found a gray car that had struck a telephone pole just east of Hutchinson on Third Avenue, according to a news release by Lt. David DeFoor.

One man was found in the vehicle, and another was near the scene of the crash. One of the men was taken to a hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher, but police did not indicate which of the men was in the vehicle.

“The name of the deceased will be released after next of kin have been located and notified,” DeFoor wrote.

No suspect information was known to the police public information office, and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

If ruled a homicide, this will be the third in Pine Bluff this year and the first since Jan. 9.