More than 8 ounces of meth in backpack lands Farmington man in federal pen

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Farmington man was sentenced Thursday to more than 13 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Robert James Poindexter, 39, was sentenced to 162 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

An officer with the Farmington Police Department was dispatched on Feb. 15, 2022, to a report of a suspicious male carrying a backpack who matched the description of a recent theft suspect, according to court documents. The officer located Poindexter and found he had a warrantless search waiver on file as a condition of being on probation.

The officer observed Poindexter appeared intoxicated and asked him if he had anything illegal on him. Poindexter removed a pair of brass knuckles from his pocket and gave them to the officer. A search of Poindexter and the backpack resulted in officers locating about 8.6 ounces of methamphetamine in three separate baggies, a large bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.