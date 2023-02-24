Multiple meth arrests earn Fayetteville man 14 years of federal prison time

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information May 25, 2022, that Reginald Everette Counts, 49, was selling methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area, according to court documents. Detectives learned Counts was living at a Fayetteville hotel.

Detectives checked Counts' criminal background and confirmed he was a probationer with a valid search waiver on file. Detectives then conducted surveillance at the hotel parking lot. They made contact with Counts in the parking lot and searched him.

Detectives found a pouch hanging around Counts' neck contained a bag of methamphetamine weighing about an ounce, clear baggies and a digital scale. They also found a glass smoking pipe and $1,570 cash in his pants pockets.

A search of Counts' hotel room located five bags of methamphetamine weighing about 5 ounces.

Counts was released on bond two days later and on May 29, 2022, he was caught with methamphetamine again, court documents say.