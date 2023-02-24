Dillard's suing city for demolition plans

Dillard's Inc. is suing the city of Chesterfield, Mo., for approving a redevelopment project there that requires the demolition of one of its former stores.

The Little Rock-based department store chain claims in a lawsuit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court that the city failed to follow state laws when it approved $353 million in tax incentives for the "Downtown Chesterfield" project that includes demolishing Chesterfield Mall, where a former Dillard's store currently stands.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Dillard's said it planned to reopen the store.

The Dispatch said Dillard's is asking the court to stop the city from taking the store property through eminent domain and exclude it from the redevelopment project; and throw out the city's tax increment financing ordinances enabling the project.

Chesterfield city officials have said they disagree with Dillard's claim.

A Dillard's spokeswoman said Thursday that the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Dillard's currently operates 247 stores and 27 clearance centers across 29 states, plus its e-commerce business at Dillards.com.

Dillard's shares fell $4.25, or 1.3%, to close Thursday at $341.09. The shares have traded between $193 and $417.86 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Serenah McKay

Uniti to report 2022, 4Q financial results

Uniti Group Inc. is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the stock market opens today.

Executive management for the Little Rock communications provider also has scheduled a conference call at 7:30 a.m. to discuss the results. The conference call will be webcast live at investor.uniti.com. Those interested in participating by telephone can register on the website in advance. A replay of the call will be available on the site about 1 p.m.

Uniti owns about 134,000 fiber route miles, 8 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Uniti shares rose 11 cents, or 2%, to close Thursday at $5.75. The shares have traded between $5.34 and $14.25 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index climbs 1.15 from last close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 813.21, up 1.15.

"The information technology and energy sectors led equities higher as investors gain more comfort that rising interest rates have been factored into current prices following the recent market pullback," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 4.4%. Simmons First shares rose 2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.