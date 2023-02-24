Northwest Arkansas school board candidate filings

The candidate filing period for this spring's school board elections began this week and ends at noon Wednesday. Here's who had filed as of Thursday for seats coming up for election in Benton and Washington counties. Elections will be May 9. An asterisk by the name indicates an incumbent.
BENTON COUNTY
Pea Ridge
Zone 1
• Ryan Heckman
Siloam Springs
Zone 3
• Aric Bergthold
• Gary Wheat
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Elkins
Zone 4
• Jeffrey Barnett*
Fayetteville
At-large, Position 2
• Heather Clouse
Prairie Grove
Zone 5
• Wesley Mahaffey*
Springdale
At-large, Position 2
• Michelle Cook*
Zone 2
• Nick Emerson*
West Fork
Zone 4
• Mark Reed*