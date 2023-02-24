Sections
Northwest Arkansas school board candidate filings

by Dave Perozek | Today at 1:01 a.m.
(File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

The candidate filing period for this spring's school board elections began this week and ends at noon Wednesday. Here's who had filed as of Thursday for seats coming up for election in Benton and Washington counties. Elections will be May 9. An asterisk by the name indicates an incumbent.

BENTON COUNTY

Pea Ridge

Zone 1

• Ryan Heckman

Siloam Springs

Zone 3

• Aric Bergthold

• Gary Wheat

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Elkins

Zone 4

• Jeffrey Barnett*

Fayetteville

At-large, Position 2

• Heather Clouse

Prairie Grove

Zone 5

• Wesley Mahaffey*

Springdale

At-large, Position 2

• Michelle Cook*

Zone 2

• Nick Emerson*

West Fork

Zone 4

• Mark Reed*

Print Headline: School board candidate filings

