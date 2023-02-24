GOLF

Two share Honda lead

Billy Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida. His quest to change that is off to a fine start. Horschel shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday, tying him with Joseph Bramlett for the first-round lead in the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Bramlett had a bogey-free round; Horschel had six birdies and one bogey. "Just played really solid," Horschel said. "Didn't do anything special. Hit some quality iron shots here and there. I wouldn't say everything was sort of automatic and it was easy. I had to just sort of work my way into making some good swings here and there. But overall, it was a really solid day of golf." Horschel's pre-Honda preparations included a trip to the doctor, finally giving in and getting a prescription after trying to fight off a sinus infection for a few days. He might have felt tired, but it didn't show. The 65 was his best score in 33 rounds as a pro at PGA National. He'd shot 66 on two previous occasions. Bramlett scrambled nicely when he had to. He missed six of 14 fairways and hit 13 of 18 greens. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is tied for 27th at 1-under 69. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 73. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) and Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) are both at 4-over 74.

Five tied in Thailand

Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday. The crowded leaderboard was no surprise on the Pattaya Old Course: The average winning score over the past 10 years is 21 under par. With Kupcho in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year's runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) finished at even-par 72. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 2-over 74.

FOOTBALL

Georgia LB arrested

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the second-leading tackler for 2022 national champions, was arrested Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and racing. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Dumas-Johnson was released Wednesday evening after posting a combined bond of $4,000 -- $2,500 for allegedly racing on highways/streets and $1,500 for alleged reckless driving. The arrest on the misdemeanor charges followed an incident in Athens on Jan. 10, one day after the Bulldogs beat TCU 65-7 in the national championship game and Dumas-Johnson had four tackles. Georgia said in a statement that the "alleged conduct" by Dumas-Johnson "does not reflect our program's values or the high standards we have established."

LB Wagner leaving LA

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Wagner's release won't be official until after the start of the new league year next month. The 32-year-old Wagner was outstanding in his only season with his hometown Rams, who signed him as a free agent last March following a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wagner started all 17 games at middle linebacker and made 140 tackles with a career-high six sacks and even two interceptions for the Rams, who went 5-12 in the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

TENNIS

Alcaraz sluggish, but wins

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday. The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury. The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

Murray advances in Qatar

Andy Murray reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open by beating French qualifier Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday. The 35-year-old Murray will next face Jiri Lehecka after the Czech player upset top-seeded Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, eliminated fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the previous round as the Scot seeks his third title in Doha. He's currently ranked 70th. Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal.

Gauff reaches semifinals

Coco Gauff set up a semifinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday. Swiatek, who reached the last four in a walkover after Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness, is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year's French Open final. Gauff is yet to win a set against the three-time Grand Slam champion. The fifth-seeded Gauff relied on her steady serve and capitalized on Keys' mistakes in their all-American quarterfinal match. Keys committed 51 unforced errors. Barbora Krejcikova upset second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1. Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, was on a 13-match winning streak and led 3-1 in the second set before Krejcikova's comeback. It was Sabalenka's first loss this season. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face Jessica Pegula of the United States in the semifinals. Pegula, who is ranked No. 3, advanced by a walkover after Karolina Muchova withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

HORSE RACING

Del Mar to host Cup in 2024

The Breeders' Cup has selected Del Mar to host the 41st world championships next year, marking the third time the picturesque Pacific track will stage the season-ending graded stakes races that feature the top thoroughbreds. Del Mar will present 14 Grade 1 races with purses worth more than $31 million on Nov. 1-2, 2024. The track last hosted in 2021 at 50% capacity because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions but still set a then-record all-sources handle of more than $183 million. The 2017 Breeders' Cup there established a then-record $25,181,317 on-track wagering handle and generated a $96 million economic impact.

