Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1923

• Plans for making the Farm Bureau a potent force in Arkansas agriculture were discussed at a meeting of the members of the Executive Committee of the Arkansas Farm Bureau and the heads of the various co-operative marketing associations held here yesterday. The meeting, which was presided over by J. L. Bevens of Newport, president of the Farm Bureau Federation, was held in the offices of Arkansas Cotton Growers' Co-operative Association.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1973

• Representative Wilbur D. Mills (Dem., Ark.) has designated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Library as a depository for United States government publications, it was announced Friday by Chancellor G. Robert Ross. James A. Allen, the Library director, said this would make most government reports and bulletins available to the library without charge except for paying postage. The Library will choose from a 32-page catalog those publications it wants to receive.

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1998

• The State Employees and Public School Personnel Insurance Board decided Monday to reshape its health insurance plans. This could make it easier for employees to manage but could cost them more. All members' costs will go to the same level, but that means a bigger increase for school employees to get them there.

10 years ago

Feb. 24, 2013

• After two hours of two extraordinarily intense musical works in Saturday night's Arkansas Symphony concert at Little Rock's Robinson Center Music Hall, some audience members might have felt like they'd been run over by a steamroller. Music Director Philip Mann made an extraordinary pairing of pieces for the program, both of which were designed to show off and stretch the orchestra, and perhaps stretch the audience as well. The cutting-edge Concerto for Orchestra by Jennifer Higdon, the orchestra's composer of the year, was boisterous, high-spirited, energetic and, well, relentless, but on the whole, just plain fun.