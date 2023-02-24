PREP BASKETBALL: Life Way Christian rallies past Lavaca, claims school’s first state tournament berth

GIRLS

Life Way Christian 50, Lavaca 46

Life Way Christian needed a fourth-quarter comeback to clinch the first state tournament berth in school history as the Lady Warriors rallied to defeat Lavaca in the Class 2A West Region Tournament in Hector.

Life Way (20-10) outscored Lavaca (18-12) by a 14-8 margin over the final 8 minutes to take the victory and move on to today's 4 p.m. semifinal game against Mansfield.

Hallie Moseley had 14 points to lead the Lady Warriors, followed by Emily Wingard with 12 and Sydney Brunner with 11. Emerson Schafer finished with 23 points for Lavaca.

Kingston 54, Thaden School 41

Kingston outscored Thaden School 26-16 in the second half and moved onto the semifinals of the Class 1A Region 1 tournament with an opening-round victory over the Lady Barnstormers at Lincoln and completed a sweep of the 1A-1 East Conference teams over their 1A-West counterparts.

The Lady Yellowjackets (24-10) led 28-23 at halftime before they began to pull away. Kingston outscored Thaden School 12-7 in the third quarter for a 40-30 lead, then secured the win by outscoring the Lady Barnstormers 14-11 in the fourth quarter.

Lila Hartness had 20 points and Karli Myers contributed 16 for Kingston, which plays Alpena in the 4 p.m. semifinal game today. Ella Wise finished with 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Thaden School (18-6).

HECTOR 64, COTTER 41

The host Lady Wildcats moved to the second round with the first-round on Thursday.

Bree McCrotty scored 31 points and yanked down 10 rebounds to lead Hector (20-5).

KateLynn Benedict scored 15 points, and Kylee Chastain 10 for Cotter (20-13).

Hector outscored Cotter in each quarter, leading 13-6 after a quarter, 31-17 at the half, and 44-27 after three quarters.

McCrotty scored seven points in the opening quarter, 13 in the second, six in the third and finally five in the final quarter.

Kyleight McConnell added 13 points with three 3-pointers.

BOYS

Ozark Catholic 67, Jasper 59

A 23-12 run in the second quarter helped Ozark Catholic earn its second straight state tournament berth as the Griffins outlasted Jasper to advance in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament in Lincoln.

Ozark Catholic (33-7) used its second-quarter outburst to stretch a one-point lead into a 38-26 halftime cushion. The Griffins then matched Jasper (27-6) point for point in the third quarter for a 54-42 lead, then held off the Pirates late for the win.

Jackson Holmes had 18 points and Perrin Lunsford 15 for Ozark Catholic, which will play Omaha in today's 5:30 p.m. semifinal. Houston Davidson led Jasper with 30 points.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 57, MANSFIELD 42

Ozark Mountain scored 20 points in the second quarter to start to pull away in the first round win.

Ethan Brumley scored 11 of his 24 points in the second quarter, when Ozark Mountain (20-13) increased a 10-9 lead to 30-18.

He added a 3-pointer and another basket in the third quarter.

Gavin Freeman scored 11 points for Ozark Mountain.

Daniel Burton scored 13 points, and Clint Stovall 11 for Mansfield (16-12).