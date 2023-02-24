Joshua 1:1-9 is a call for all of us to stay the course, run the race, and find the strength to press on. After the death of Moses, God appointed Joshua to pick up Moses' leadership mantle and press on.

Likewise, as God spoke to Joshua, he speaks to us today when we are overwhelmed by life's problems and setbacks.

When we have tried our best, and it seems as if the enemy has made a mess of our work, lives, and homes; when the odds are against us and haters are all around us, God's word to us is "Press on!" We press on because he who endures to the end shall win.

Notice verse 3: "Every place on which your foot will tread upon I have given you." In other words, God says, "I am only giving you where you are willing to go."

We've heard this line, "name it and claim it." In other words, I name what I want, claim what I want, and God drops it from heaven. God says to the Israelites, "Every place where your foot treads."

The Israelites had to claim the land with their feet. God was saying, you can stay on this side of Jordan and pray all night long; you can have conversations about how great I am, but until you tread, you will not realize what I have promised you.

Verse 4 from the wilderness and this Lebanon as far as the great river, the River Euphrates, and all the land of the Hittites, and to the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your territory.

God says, "there are "Ites" in your freedom." "Ites" are things and people who want to block you from getting what God has for you. The Canaanites, the Hittites, and others were hindrances that wanted to block what God gave.

Maybe they thought there would be no hindrances once they got to the land. They had to be willing to face the challenges and stay the course.

However, over and over, God says to Joshua, "be strong and courageous." In other words, don't be scared! I have promised you something. You are looking at the problems. Don't ignore the problems; they are real. But keep your eyes on me because I have promised you something.

Therefore, don't let obstacles stop you from moving forward. God is saying to someone reading this, "don't let obstacles stop you from pressing on." Stay the course.

Stop giving excuses why you can't be a better man; why you can't attend church regularly; why you can't be a better woman; why you can't be a better Christian; why you can't go back to school; why you can't start making better grades. Stop giving illegitimate reasons why you can't.

Verse 5: No man will be able to stand before you all the days of your life.

Here's why you can stop giving illegitimate reasons why you can't. God says to Joshua, "no man gets to define your freedom." In other words, you will discover that no human being is strong, powerful, or rich enough to stop God's purpose for your life.

No human being is going to have the last word. Only you can stop your success this year because God says no man will be able to stand before you all the days of your life.

If two football teams were getting ready to play a game and one team said, "We'd do better if that other team would stop getting in my way," you would condemn them because that is what the enemy is supposed to do.

This year stop criticizing that the enemy is doing his job. Because if greater is he that is in you, then the enemy should not be determining your success. Press on!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is the pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join the church for worship in person and on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.