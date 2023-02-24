Revenue discussed at board’s work session

Members of the limited-authority Pine Bluff School Board learned about the revenue that supports their district during a work session Thursday evening inside the Jordan-Chanay Administration Building.

Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said the board is considering introducing a millage campaign to the public in order to fund construction of a new high school. The district in August 2021 announced it was approved for a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education toward the project, with the state offering more than $12 million.

That would cover no more than half of the project given a steady increase in construction costs, which are estimated at $300 per square foot, according to construction manager Shawn Carroll with East Harding Construction.

A millage campaign is not on the agenda for Monday's regular board meeting at the Jordan-Chanay board room, which starts at 6:30 p.m., but Barbaree said it is something the board would vote for or against.

"Before we can talk about a millage campaign, we need to know what a mill means," Barbaree said. "We need to know how much it's going to generate. We need to know how much a millage increase would cost the patrons. They want to explain to the patrons how much an increase would cost them. We are thinking there needs to be a millage campaign to build a new high school because of construction costs."

A mill is equal to $1 of property tax per $1,000 of assessed value, which is 20% of the market value. For example, a person who owns a home valued at $100,000 would pay $20 per mill.

There are two millage rates in the PBSD due to its July 2021 annexation of the Dollarway School District.

Taxpayers in the former Dollarway district face a rate of 40.8 mills, and those in the pre-annexation PBSD are taxed at 41.7 mills.

A ballot measure to even the two rates at 41.7 failed in November.

Ray Beardsley, a financial advisor for the PBSD, will explain how much a potential millage increase could generate for the PBSD on Monday.

The board, a state-appointed panel of seven who officially met for the first time Jan. 26, is facing what Barbaree calls a tight timeline to address how to go forward with a high school project. The projected move-in date for the new campus is August 2025.

"The total project was around $24 million, give or take," said Barbaree, a former assistant state superintendent in the Office of Coordinated Support and Services who took on her present role Jan. 3. "That was a project done in 2020. With construction costs that have skyrocketed since then, we know there's going to be an increase in construction costs."

To meet the move-in projection, Barbaree said, the district plans to begin interviews for an architect after March 6.

The board would like to vote for one at the March meeting and would need an updated estimate of actual construction costs, she added.

Former Superintendent Barbara Warren said a new high school would be expected to merge the student bodies of Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools, but it could be much sooner for that to occur. Barbaree indicated Thursday some of the nine active campuses in the PBSD will close following this school year.

"We cannot efficiently operate with nine campuses, not efficiently," Barbaree said. "We haven't made the decision on which campuses will be closing. Those are conversations I'm planning to have with faculty and staff. I want to meet individually at buildings. I'm working to meet individually with principals to start talking about the plan moving forward, but financially, we're not going to be able to keep open nine campuses."