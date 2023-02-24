Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY'S RESULTS 6-9 (66.7%)

MEET 82-290 (28.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Stellar Lily in the ninth

BEST BET Film Star in the eighth

LONG SHOT Mr Works in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

CARPE HORSESHOE** is moving up a claiming condition following a six-length victory, and she looms a repeat threat if she holds form for new trainer Steve Asmussen. FIRST EMPRESS is back sprinting after three useful front-running route races, and the 12-time winner is dropping in class. EMERALD PRINCESS did not care for a muddy track in a dull effort Jan. 29, but she is taking a significant drop in class and is having blinkers removed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Carpe Horseshoe;Asmussen;Asmussen;2-1

6 First Empress;Cabrera;Vance;7-2

3 Emerald Princess;Bejarano;Robertson;4-1

1a Forever Home;Saez;Shorter;5-1

9 Kewpie Doll;Michel;Jackson;6-1

7 Dorita's Heart;Pusac;Litfin;12-1

2 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;15-1

1 Parkin in the Rear;Jordan;Shorter;5-1

8 Gp's Amazing Grace;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

5 Warm Beauty;Bailey;Roberts;30-1

2 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

MR WORKS** made a gradual gain in a sixth-place sprint against stronger open maiden-claimers, and he drew an inside post and is bred to run this far. WESTOVER finished fifth in his career debut sprinting, and he is dropping in class and switches to a leading rider. MR. WULLY BULLY finished second in a similar field of two-turn runners three weeks back, and he keeps top veteran rider Rafael Bejarano.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Mr Works;Gonzalez;Barkley;8-1

7 Westover;Arrieta;Schultz;5-2

6 Mr. Wully Bully;Bejarano;Pish;3-1

13 Storm Strategy;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

5 Alleluia Angel;Triana;Gonzalez;8-1

10 Diesel Fuel;Eramia;Jackson;8-1

11 Lobo Irish;Hiraldo;Moysey;12-1

12 Bubby Boy;Bowen;Swearingen;10-1

4 Flashy Boy Goes;Fuentes;Broberg;15-1

14 Point Blank;Harr;Fires;20-1

1 Aunt Cari;De La Cruz;Petalino;15-1

3 Riante Sky;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

8 Daboogeyman;Borel;Borel;30-1

9 Loud Boy;Pusac;Martin;20-1

3 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

MARKS PROMISE*** finished second while 11 lengths clear of third in a restricted stake at Delta, and the consistently competitive gelding may hold a talent advantage. BACKSIDE BUZZ was sharp in a clear maiden allowance victory, and he is a steadily improving 3-year-old who drew a favorable post. DIXIE FURY was a clear winner at this condition two races back, and he is back sprinting after tiring badly in a two-turn effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Marks Promise;Zimmerman;Broberg;9-5

7 Backside Buzz;Torres;Vance;5-2

6 Dixie Fury;Santana;Casse;3-1

4 Cactus;Bejarano;Morse;4-1

3 Rithm Nic;Jordan;Richard;12-1

2 Atkins;Castillo;Mott;20-1

1 Eli's Promise;Bowen;DiVito;20-1

4 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

IMPRESSOR** showed good speed in two races as a juvenile at Saratoga, and he races on Lasix for his 3-year-old debut and may lead past every pole. GUCCI BOY is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time, and he owns the fastest Beyer figure and represents the leading stable. TEXAS TED finished fourth in a troubled career debut, and he did gallop out well. Moreover, he scratched earlier in the month in favor of this spot.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Impressor;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

3 Gucci Boy;Juarez;Diodoro;9-5

2 Texas Ted;Hiraldo;Barkley;12-1

5 Storm Approaching;De La Cruz;Anderson;3-1

7 G T Five Hundred;Wales;Mason;6-1

8 Ransam Paynter;Jordan;Hewitt;12-1

6 Hyper Speed;Bejarano;Zito;15-1

4 Tap That Dial;Bowen;Vance;20-1

5 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

ALEBRIJE** scored consecutive dominating victories before a troubled trip against much better Feb. 12 at Fair Grounds. SQUARE DEAL is taking a significant drop for top connections following a five-length defeat. ALEX'S STRIKE was a fast-closing second in his return from a layoff, and he was claimed by winning connections and is a three-time winner at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Alebrije;Cabrera;Lopez;5-2

2 Square Deal;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

3 Alex's Strike;Bejarano;Moquett;4-1

6 Ocelot;Castillo;Broberg;5-1

9 Espionage;Zimmerman;Broberg;8-1

1 Magic Castle;Gonzalez;Barkley;10-1

7 Mystery Mo;Arrieta;Becker;15-1

5 Big Nick;Juarez;Schultz;15-1

8 Lightning Struck;Jordan;Green;15-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

BIDOFHONEY** returns fresh following a fourth-place finish Nov. 4 at Churchill, and she is training well for new and high percentage trainer Chris Hartman. LUNCH LADY is an exceptionally quick filly who likely needed her last start, and she is strictly the one to catch and beat if she draws into the race. BOOTLEGGING GIRL showed improved speed in a photo finish defeat, and she has six in-the-money finishes and is due to win one soon.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Bidofhoney;Juarez;Hartman;3-1

13 Lunch Lady;Bejarano;Moquett;2-1

8 Bootlegging Girl;Gonzalez;Jacquot;7-2

6 Unified Gurl;Cabrera;Lukas;4-1

11 Sweet Holiness;Santana;Loy;9-2

2 Blue Cowgirl;Medellin;Milligan;8-1

7 Mo Silver;Garcia;Morse;10-1

10 Old School Flash;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

1 Coromandel;Arrieta;Schultz;15-1

4 Greer Crossing;Bailey;Roberts;20-1

14 Sheza Cat;Zimmerman;Durham;20-1

9 Canary Nation;Jordan;Anderson;30-1

12 Fancy Hill;Pusac;Martin;30-1

3 Altar Girl;Court;Fires;50-1

7 Purse $36,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

PRINCEDREAMCESS** was caught inside the final yards in a clear runner-up finish Jan. 1, which was a day that strongly favored late-running types. MIDNIGHT'S GIRL easily defeated an odds-on favorite in a decisive two-turn victory, and she appears sharp enough to move up a condition and repeat. WATERWORKS ships from Houston on the heels of a second-place front-running allowance finish, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Princedreamcess;Torres;Compton;5-2

8 Midnight's Girl;Rodriguez;Rosin;7-2

9 Waterworks;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

1 Mohaylady;Michel;Lukas;10-1

3 West Side Girl;Arrieta;Compton;8-1

10 Russiarussiarussia;Borel;Dixon;10-1

4 Black Kat Taps;Jordan;Chleborad;12-1

2 Ipsum Gratus;Saez;McKnight;12-1

6 La Morena;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

7 Mi Crescendo;De La Cruz;Haran;20-1

8 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

FILM STAR*** has been working strongly in company since a disappointing effort as a post-time favorite Dec. 16, and he has speed and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. MAHAAMEL has been narrowly defeated in four consecutive second-place finishes, and the possible favorite may lack a willingness to win. BEN DIESEL has been unfortunate to catch a wet track in two of his past three, and the local graded stake-placed colt becomes a big threat on a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Film Star;Santana;Cox;3-1

1 Mahaamel;Castillo;Sharp;5-2

5 Ben Diesel;Cabrera;Lukas;6-1

8 Ten Gauge;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-1

7 Efficiency;Bejarano;Hollendorfer;9-2

3 Summer in Malibu;Court;Vance;8-1

6 Brooklyn Diamonds;Arrieta;Asmussen;15-1

4 Figlio Del Re;Garcia;Mott;20-1

9 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

STELLAR LILY**** contested a fast pace in a competitive third-place sprint finish, and she had a nice subsequent breeze and may find herself on an easy lead. NO GUILT has rallied in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she is moving from an outside to inside post. UNSTABLE PRINCESS rallied from far back in a second-place finish Feb. 3, and the pace should be honest enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Stellar Lady;Bejarano;Moquett;2-1

1 No Guilt;Saez;Lukas;7-2

4 Unstable Princess;Zimmerman;Martin;4-1

11 Just an Angel;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

8 Abbreviation;Gonzalez;Mott;8-1

7 Magic Bubbles;Bowen;Prather;15-1

6 Miss Analyzed;Harr;Jones;15-1

5 Goldenshuga;Cabrera;Casse;20-1

3 Star of Tomorrow;Torres;Mason;20-1

9 Goldcrest;Castillo;Asmussen;20-1

10 Pivosky;Court;Vance;30-1