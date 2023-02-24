BOYS

CABOT 56, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 55 Gavin Muse scored 18 points to direct a huge win for Cabot (19-8, 7-5 6A-Central). Jermaine Christopher finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, and Jarrett Coleman provided 10 points and 5 rebounds for the Panthers.

CLARENDON 72, SACRED HEART 61 Jackson Hampton's 31 points pushed Clarendon (17-5) into the next round of the 1A-3 Regional tournament at Nemo Vista. Tranell Black had 21 points for the Lions. Avery Pettingill scored 27 points, and Jack Poole chipped in with 14 for Sacred Heart (11-16).

DARDANELLE 66, BERRYVILLE 63 A number of players had a hand in leading Dardanelle (28-4) into the semifinals of the 4A-North Regional tournament at Morrilton. Braden Tanner finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Robert Millard had 15 points and 3 rebounds, and Rod Chaten Jr. answered with 13 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds for the Sand Lizards. Creed Vega added 10 points and 10 rebounds as well for Dardanelle.

MARVELL-ELAINE 79, GUY-PERKINS 58 Dekylan Arnold tossed in 21 points as Marvell-Elaine (14-10) bounced the Thunderbirds from the 1A-3 Regional tournament at Nemo Vista. Eric Perry had 19 points for Mustangs. Aaron Passmore scored 16 points for Guy-Perkins (17-13).

MILLS 52, ARKADELPHIA 36 Jaylon Ento led Mills (18-12) with 16 points and eight rebounds during its 4A-South Regional tournament opener at Warren. Q.J. King supplied 15 points and 10 assists for the Comets.

SYLVAN HILLS 69, JACKSONVILLE 66 P.J. Davis hit the game-winning three-pointer with less than two seconds left to lift Sylvan Hills (17-11, 10-4 5A-Central) over its rivals. James Deloach scored 23 points, and DaCarter Coleman had 19 points for the Bears. Ja'varus Ware contributed nine points.

GIRLS

BENTON 64, TEXARKANA 15 Presley Chism drilled five three-pointers and ended with 19 points as Benton (23-3, 16-0 5A-South) completed a perfect run through conference play. Madison McIntire added 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists for the Lady Panthers.

BROOKLAND 47, BAUXITE 46 Stella Parker and Evan Polsgrove each had 17 points apiece to help Brookland (23-9) escape and reach the semifinals of the 4A-East Regional tournament at Clinton.

CONWAY 66, BRYANT 45 Chloe Clardy knocked down five three-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for top-ranked Conway (25-5, 11-1 6A-Central), which blew past the Lady Hornets. Savannan Scott tallied 15 points for the Lady Wampus Cats. Emileigh Muse and Austyn Oholendt each had nine points for Bryant (15-11, 4-8).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 52, DOVER 45 Cydney Sanders paced Episcopal Collegiate (26-4) with 17 points as it pulled away in the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Elois Moore had 15 points, and Riley Brady posted a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

NEMO VISTA 63, MIDLAND 27 Addy Peebles piled on with 23 points to send the host team, Nemo Vista (21-9), into today's semifinals of the 1A-3 Regional tournament. Kailynn Garis also scored 21 points for the Lady Red Hawks. Mattie Martin had nine points for Midland (9-9).

SACRED HEART 65, CLARENDON 42 Emma Dold's 18 led a quartet of players in double figures for Sacred Heart (19-10) in the first round of the 1A-3 Regional tournament at Nemo Vista. Ayla Hoelzeman scored 15 points, and Emi Shipp followed with 11 for the Lady Knights. Callie Gottsponer also scored 10 points for Sacred Heart. Destiny Owens put in 21 points for Clarendon (11-11).

SALEM 61, OSCEOLA 52 Marleigh Sellars' 25 points help usher Salem (24-4) into the semifinals of the 3A-2 Regional tournament at Mountain View. Chelsea Hamilton counted up 15 points, too, for the Lady Greyhounds.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BIGELOW 57, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 53 Javon Orr turned in 13 points to elevate Bigelow (25-2) into the next round of the 2A-Central Regional tournament at Sloan-Hendrix. Wade Nutt scored 11 points, and Martell Macon had 10 points for the Panthers, winners of 14 straight games. Conner Riddle kept South Side Bee Branch (17-17) close with 19 points.

DUMAS 54, FOUKE 31 Brandon Johnson got Dumas (25-7) up and going in the second half of its victory in the 3A-4 Regional tournament at Drew Central. Johnson collected 20 points for the Bobcats, who are on a 16-game winning streak. Braylon Haynes chimed in with nine points and four steals in the win.

RIVERVIEW 56, LAMAR 54 Tucker Cunningham turned in 15 points to help Riverview (22-4) survive a scare in the first round of the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Tristan Cunninham finished with 12 points for the Raiders. Lane Miller paced Lamar (10-16) with 21 points.

SHIRLEY 83, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 53 Arick Newell dropped 19 points for Shirley (30-5), which ran its winning streak to 11 games after rolling in its first-round matchup in the 1A-2 Regional tournament at Calico Rock. Tyler Spencer and Hogan Little both scored 18 points, and Hunter Bradford ended with 14 points for the Blue Devils. Dawson Oxley led Crowley's Ridge (8-22) with 17 points.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 67, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 37 Harper Rorex tallied 21 points as host Sloan-Hendrix (31-3) blasted the Bulldogs during the 2A-Central Regional tournament. Braden Cox finished with 17 points for the Greyhounds. Jake Rappold's nine points steaded Conway St. Joseph (10-20).

WATSON CHAPEL 64, ASHDOWN 48 Khamani Cooper poured in 30 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists as Watson Chapel (25-7) coasted past the Panthers in the opening round of the 4A-South Regional tournament at Warren. The victory was the 16th in a row for the Wildcats, who also locked up a berth in next week's Class 4A state tournament in Blytheville.

GIRLS

HARDING ACADEMY 73, MAYFLOWER 64 Big nights from Calle Citty and McKenny Sheffield allowed Harding Academy (23-6) to move on during the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Citty had 26 points, and Sheffield followed with 25 for the Lady Wildcats, who have won eight of their last nine games. Riley Whittington and Kiki Williamson both had 18 points each for Mayflower (13-13).

LAMAR 55, PANGBURN 23 Kori Sanders scored 17 points as Lamar (25-3) put an end to the Lady Tigers' season during the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Bailee Cowell added 10 points for the Lady Warriors. Rivers McKee had 10 points for Pangburn (18-18).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 78, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 46 A.J. Person supplied a game-high 26 points in an easy victory for Mount Vernon-Enola (33-4) in the 2A-Central Regional tournament at Sloan-Hendrix. Dessie McCarty added 20 points while Alyssa Gilbert and Marlee Raby connected for 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Warhawks. Kate Nabholz came up with 19 points for Conway St. Joseph (10-17).

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 50, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 47 Kambree Gibson locked in with 27 points to propel Yellville-Summit (21-4) to the semifinals of the 2A-West Regional tournament at Hector. Hannah Hayward had 11 points for the Lady Panthers.