FAQ

'The Most Fabulous Spectacular Twelfth Night Extravaganza'

WHAT -- Arts Live meets Shakespeare in this original and modern adaptation by Jules Taylor with stage manager Kayla Henderson. Run time is 60 minutes; appropriate for all ages.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. March 2 & 3; 2 and 7 p.m. March 4; and 2 p.m. March 5

WHERE -- Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville.

COST -- $10 -$12

INFO --artslivetheatre.com/fun-page