Shutdown defense Davis’ calling card

FAYETTEVILLE -- Georgia guard Terry Roberts was the latest leading scorer for his team to run into a wall against University of Arkansas defensive stopper Davonte "Devo" Davis.

Roberts, a senior who came into Tuesday night's game in Walton Arena averaging 14.2 points, was held to a season-low 4 points in 28 minutes on 2-of-9 shooting with Davis as his primary defender as the Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs 97-65.

"Devo has just been absolutely incredible," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said when asked how the Razorbacks shut down Roberts. "Not just [Tuesday night]. Not just this year.

"I mean, I go back to him guarding [Mac] McClung."

McClung, who now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest last weekend, was averaging a team-leading 15.8 points for Texas Tech when Davis held him to 9 points on 2-of-6 shooting during the Razorbacks' 68-66 victory in a 2021 NCAA Tournament second-round game.

"Devo in that NCAA Tournament game was as good as I've ever seen defensively guarding somebody," Musselman said. "He continues to be able to take a star player and minimize the effectiveness of that particular player."

Before Arkansas played Georgia, Davis texted Razorbacks assistant coach Anthony Ruta to get tape of every shot Roberts had taken in SEC games.

"Misses and makes," Davis said of Roberts' shots he watched. "I wanted to look at his game and break down exactly what he does and how many times he does it, the spots on the court where he does it."

Davis, a 6-4 junior from Jacksonville, said he makes it a point to do extensive study on all the players he'll be guarding and takes pride in holding them under their scoring averages.

"That's my first priority coming into every game," Davis said. "I look at it as a goal, and if I succeed in that, I know I'm helping the team."

Missouri senior guard D'Moi Hodge, averaging 13.8 points, combined for 13 points in two games against Davis and shot 3 of 11 from the field.

Davis held Ole Miss junior guard Matthew Murrell, averaging 14.7 points, to 3 points on 1-of-5 shooting in 24 minutes before he suffered a leg injury.

Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler, averaging 15.6 points, shot 1 of 11 from the field and scored 5 points going against Davis.

LSU junior guard Adam Miller, averaging 11.1 points, was held by 9 points by Davis and shot 2 of 10.

Davis guarded South Carolina 6-9 freshman GG Jackson -- averaging 15.5 points -- most of the Razorbacks' 65-63 victory. Jackson finished with 9 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

When South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson hit 5 of 7 three-pointers in the second half to fuel a comeback by the Gamecocks, Davis switched to covering him.

Johnson, who finished with 20 points, didn't score again after hitting a three-pointer with 5:09 left.

"We're just glad that we have Devo," Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham said. "How ferocious he is on defense, how hard he plays on defense."

Davis will face his most challenging defensive assignment of the season for a second time against Alabama 6-9 freshman Brandon Miller when Arkansas plays the No. 2 Crimson Tide on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Miller scored 14 points, primarily guarded by Davis, when Alabama beat Arkansas 84-69 in Walton Arena on Jan. 11.

It was a solid defensive performance considering Miller is averaging 19.5 points to lead the SEC, but he broke out in the second half against the Razorbacks after being held scoreless in the first half.

Arkansas had closed a 12-point deficit to 65-63 with 4:54 left before Miller hit two three-pointers as part of a 9-0 run by Alabama in 49 seconds that gave the Tide some cushion to close out the game.

Davis said he made mistakes by going under screens, rather than fighting through them, that left Miller open on the perimeter.

"Miller had gotten downhill a few times, and I was trying to read him and I read it the wrong way," Davis said of playing Miller to drive to the basket. "That's on me. I won't make that mistake again."

It was among 8 of 28 games this season in which Miller scored 14 or fewer points, but Davis said that doesn't matter because Alabama beat Arkansas.

"I know we held him under his average, but we didn't win," Davis said. "So I tend to feel like I didn't do enough. That's why I'm going to come at him even harder this next game."

Miller scored a season-high 41 points in Alabama's 78-76 overtime victory at South Carolina on Wednesday night. He hit 14 of 25 shots, including 6 of 13 three-pointers, and 7 of 8 free throws in 43 minutes.

"Kudos to him," Davis said of Miller's performance. "We're going to go down to try to put a stop to that and try to get a win."

While Davis has continued to play lockdown defense, he attempted three shots in the last two games after averaging 15.2 points over a 10-game stretch.

With the return of star freshman guard Nick Smith from a knee injury, the Razorbacks haven't needed as much scoring from Davis, who missed his only attempt and went scoreless against Florida and was 2 of 2 with 4 points against Georgia.

Davis' importance to the Razorbacks regardless of his scoring was evident in the team being plus-16 points when he was on the court against Florida and plus-30 when he played against Georgia.

"I think Devo's doing what he's done all year for us," Musselman said. "He's providing what we need.

"We needed him to really be offensively aggressive [in earlier games]. His shot selection the last two games has been phenomenal.

"He's having fun out there. Right now this is as good as we've been from a chemistry standpoint."

Musselman said he and Davis think alike.

"He's got an incredible competitive nature," Musselman said. "The guys in the locker room all feed off his defense.

"It's hard not to defend when you're playing with Devo, because he's putting forth so much effort."

Davis said he isn't concerned about how many shots he gets each game.

"I'm just doing whatever I need to do to make sure we pull out a win," Davis said. "If I've got to score, I'll do that. If I've got to do something else for us to win, then I'll do that. "But I don't go into a game saying I've got to score this much. I just let the game come to me on offense

"For me, it starts on the defensive end."





Up next

ARKANSAS MEN

AT NO. 2 ALABAMA

WHEN 1 p.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 18-9, 8-7 SEC; Alabama 24-4, 14-1

TV ESPN2

RADIO Razorback Sports Network







