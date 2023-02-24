Six people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Daniel Jones, 61, of 1109 W. Oak St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Jones was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Trenton Taylor, 21, of 13807 Saratoga Drive in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Taylor was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• John O'Connor, 35, of 1639 Giles Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. O'Connor was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Randall Woodward, 38, of 3601 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Woodward was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Chad Douthit, 29, of 2130 Stout St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Douthit was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Petter Thao, 24, of 500 Steele Court in Gentry, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Thao was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.