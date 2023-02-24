Slow start dooms Arkansas women

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team could not overcome a slow start and fell to Mississippi State 87-73 on Thursday night in Starkville, Miss.

It was a critical loss for Arkansas (19-11, 6-9 SEC), as both the Bulldogs and Razorbacks entered fighting to earn spots the NCAA Tournament. The defeat put Arkansas' postseason hopes in jeopardy, likely contingent on a run in the SEC Tournament next week.

Mississippi State (20-8, 9-6 SEC) set the tone in the opening three minutes, racing out to a 12-1 lead, making five of its first six shots. Arkansas cut the deficit in half, but a 13-3 run put Mississippi State up 25-9 at first quarter's end.

"I thought they came out, made shots, got matchups they were looking for," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said of the Bulldogs. "And that punch in the mouth is hard to come back from. We've been punched before, but that first one in the first quarter was as hard as we've been punched. That is a really, really talented team and we didn't have an answer for them at any spot in that first quarter."

Arkansas showed signs of life in the second quarter, narrowing the score to 42-28 when Samara Spencer made her third three-pointer of the first half. The sophomore guard finished with a game-high 25 points.

"Sam's a kid that does better with encouragement than discouragement," Neighbors said. "I think we all are. We've all been battling that. We all came together and the stuff that we did together as a team, I think gave her that encouragement. ... She's obviously a tremendous weapon when she is playing with confidence and playing at the speed and playing as hard."

Mississippi State mclosed out the first half with a 7-2 spurt to enter intermission up 49-30.

The Bulldogs began the second half much like they did the first, blitzing the Razorbacks with nine unanswered points to balloon their advantage to 28 points. The 58-30 lead with 8:08 left in the third quarter was their largest of the game.

From there, Arkansas began finding its offensive rhythm, but it was too little, too late. Makayla Daniels capped a 19-point third quarter for the Razorbacks with a deep, banking three-pointer to trim the deficit to 68-49.

The momentum carried into the final 10 minutes for the Razorbacks. Arkansas went on an 8-2 run to end the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. A three-pointer from Saylor Poffenbarger narrowed the Bulldogs' lead to 70-57, forcing a timeout from Mississippi State Coach Sam Purcell with 7:50 left to play.

The Bulldogs responded with a three-pointer of their own out of the break, extending the lead to 16.

"The bubble is crazy," Neighbors said. "Every night you look up, there's upsets across the country and there's things positioning and moving. The eye test is probably going to be more important, and I think tonight the way we came back and the way we played, anybody that watched that game, has got to know that this team has potential, given an opportunity."

Mississippi State was led by Jerkaila Jordan's 19 points and Jessika Carter, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Arkansas has lost 8 of its past 10 games heading into senior day against Texas A&M on Sunday inside Walton Arena in Fayetteville.





Up next

TEXAS A&M

AT ARKANSAS WOMEN

WHEN 11 a.m. Sunday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Texas A&M 7-18, 2-13; Arkansas 19-11, 6-9

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network



