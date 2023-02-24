Sportsboard





PREP BASKETBALL

If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team Conf. Over.

Pine Bluff.................... 15-1 21-7

Hot Springs......................... 13-3 19-8

*Lake Hamilton................... 12-3 23-4

*Sheridan............................ 9-6 18-9

White Hall.................... 8-8 17-13

HS Lakeside........................ 7-9 12-13

*Benton.............................. 4-11 12-15

El Dorado............................ 2-14 5-22

*Texarkana.......................... 0-15 3-17

* — one game remaining

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team Conf. Over.

*Benton.............................. 15-0 22-3

*Sheridan............................ 12-3 15-8

El Dorado............................ 12-4 17-11

HS Lakeside........................ 9-7 13-11

*Lake Hamilton................... 8-7 11-17

*Texarkana.......................... 5-10 10-15

Hot Springs......................... 5-11 8-18

White Hall.................... 4-12 9-17

Pine Bluff.................... 0-16 0-22

* — one game remaining

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Qualifying games for state tournaments in classes 1A-4A tipped off Wednesday. The winners of each regional first-round automatically qualify for state, with the remaining games determining state seeding:

4A SOUTH BOYS

At Lumberjack Arena, Warren

First round

Magnolia (4A-7 champion) 59, Warren (4A-8 fourth) 28

Mills (4A-8 second) 52, Arkadelphia (4A-7 third) 36

Watson Chapel (4A-8 champion) 64, Ashdown (4A-7 fourth) 48

Camden Fairview (4A-7 second) vs. Stuttgart (4A-8 third), late Thursday

Semifinals

Magnolia vs. Mills, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Watson Chapel vs. Camden Fairview-Stuttgart winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

4A SOUTH GIRLS

At Lumberjack Arena, Warren

First round

Nashville (4A-7 champion) 81, Stuttgart (4A-8 fourth) 23

Arkadelphia (4A-7 third) 60, Watson Chapel (4A-8 second) 57

Star City (4A-8 champion) 63, De Queen (4A-7 fourth) 32

Hamburg (4A-8 third) 46, Magnolia (4A-7 second) 36

Semifinals

Nashville vs. Arkadelphia, 4 p.m. Friday

Star City vs. Hamburg, 7 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, noon Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday

3A REGION 4 BOYS

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

First round

Lake Village Lakeside (3A-8 fourth) 70, Jessieville (3A-7 champion) 46

Drew Central (3A-8 second) 50, Centerpoint (3A-7 third) 48

Dumas (3A-8 champion) 54, Fouke (4A-7 fourth) 31

Benton Harmony Grove (3A-7 second) vs. McGehee (3A-8 third), late Thursday

Semifinals

Lake Village Lakeside vs. Drew Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Dumas vs. Benton Harmony Grove-McGehee winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

3A REGION 4 GIRLS

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

First round

Fouke (3A-7 champion) 73, DeWitt (3A-8 fourth) 37

Jessieville (3A-7 third) 50, Dumas (3A-8 second) 49

McGehee (3A-8 champion) 44, Benton Harmony Grove (3A-7 fourth) 20

Glen Rose (3A-7 second) 32, Drew Central (3A-8 third) 29

Semifinals

Fouke vs. Jessieville, 4 p.m. Friday

McGehee vs. Glen Rose, 7 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, noon Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday

2A SOUTH BOYS

At FBT Arena, Fordyce

First round

Fordyce (2A-8 champion) 63, Spring Hill (2A-7 fourth) 48

Junction City (2A-8 third) 57, Murfreesboro (2A-7 second) 48

Dierks (2A-7 champion) 46, Ouachita (2A-8 fourth) 45

Woodlawn (2A-8 second) vs. Acorn (2A-7 third), late Thursday

Semifinals

Fordyce vs. Junction City, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Dierks vs. Woodlawn-Acorn winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

2A SOUTH GIRLS

At FBT Arena, Fordyce

First round

Fordyce (2A-8 champion) 49, Murfreesboro (2A-7 fourth) 28

Horatio (2A-7 second) 44, Parkers Chapel (2A-8 third) 33

Acorn (2A-7 champion) 61, Gurdon (2A-8 fourth) 56

Rison (2A-8 second) 52, Spring Hill (2A-7 third) 43

Semifinals

Fordyce vs. Horatio, 4 p.m. Friday

Acorn vs. Rison, 7 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, noon Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday

SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAM at SE Oklahoma State (DH), 10 a.m.

Hub City Challenge at Hattiesburg, Miss.: UAPB vs. Nicholls State, 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOCCER

Little Rock Central at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SE Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), noon; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAM at SE Oklahoma State, noon

Hub City Challenge at Hattiesburg, Miss.: UAPB at Southern Miss, 1:30 p.m.; UAPB vs. Nicholls State, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m.; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SE Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), 2 p.m.; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hub City Challenge at Hattiesburg, Miss.: UAPB vs. Yale, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

PREP SOFTBALL

Pine Bluff at Benton Harmony Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Bryant at White Hall, 5 p.m.



