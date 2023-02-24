Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL
If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.
BOYS STANDINGS
5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Team Conf. Over.
Pine Bluff.................... 15-1 21-7
Hot Springs......................... 13-3 19-8
*Lake Hamilton................... 12-3 23-4
*Sheridan............................ 9-6 18-9
White Hall.................... 8-8 17-13
HS Lakeside........................ 7-9 12-13
*Benton.............................. 4-11 12-15
El Dorado............................ 2-14 5-22
*Texarkana.......................... 0-15 3-17
* — one game remaining
GIRLS STANDINGS
5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Team Conf. Over.
*Benton.............................. 15-0 22-3
*Sheridan............................ 12-3 15-8
El Dorado............................ 12-4 17-11
HS Lakeside........................ 9-7 13-11
*Lake Hamilton................... 8-7 11-17
*Texarkana.......................... 5-10 10-15
Hot Springs......................... 5-11 8-18
White Hall.................... 4-12 9-17
Pine Bluff.................... 0-16 0-22
* — one game remaining
REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
Qualifying games for state tournaments in classes 1A-4A tipped off Wednesday. The winners of each regional first-round automatically qualify for state, with the remaining games determining state seeding:
4A SOUTH BOYS
At Lumberjack Arena, Warren
First round
Magnolia (4A-7 champion) 59, Warren (4A-8 fourth) 28
Mills (4A-8 second) 52, Arkadelphia (4A-7 third) 36
Watson Chapel (4A-8 champion) 64, Ashdown (4A-7 fourth) 48
Camden Fairview (4A-7 second) vs. Stuttgart (4A-8 third), late Thursday
Semifinals
Magnolia vs. Mills, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Watson Chapel vs. Camden Fairview-Stuttgart winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday
Third place
Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
4A SOUTH GIRLS
At Lumberjack Arena, Warren
First round
Nashville (4A-7 champion) 81, Stuttgart (4A-8 fourth) 23
Arkadelphia (4A-7 third) 60, Watson Chapel (4A-8 second) 57
Star City (4A-8 champion) 63, De Queen (4A-7 fourth) 32
Hamburg (4A-8 third) 46, Magnolia (4A-7 second) 36
Semifinals
Nashville vs. Arkadelphia, 4 p.m. Friday
Star City vs. Hamburg, 7 p.m. Friday
Third place
Semifinal losers, noon Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday
3A REGION 4 BOYS
At Drew Central HS, Monticello
First round
Lake Village Lakeside (3A-8 fourth) 70, Jessieville (3A-7 champion) 46
Drew Central (3A-8 second) 50, Centerpoint (3A-7 third) 48
Dumas (3A-8 champion) 54, Fouke (4A-7 fourth) 31
Benton Harmony Grove (3A-7 second) vs. McGehee (3A-8 third), late Thursday
Semifinals
Lake Village Lakeside vs. Drew Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Dumas vs. Benton Harmony Grove-McGehee winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday
Third place
Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
3A REGION 4 GIRLS
At Drew Central HS, Monticello
First round
Fouke (3A-7 champion) 73, DeWitt (3A-8 fourth) 37
Jessieville (3A-7 third) 50, Dumas (3A-8 second) 49
McGehee (3A-8 champion) 44, Benton Harmony Grove (3A-7 fourth) 20
Glen Rose (3A-7 second) 32, Drew Central (3A-8 third) 29
Semifinals
Fouke vs. Jessieville, 4 p.m. Friday
McGehee vs. Glen Rose, 7 p.m. Friday
Third place
Semifinal losers, noon Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday
2A SOUTH BOYS
At FBT Arena, Fordyce
First round
Fordyce (2A-8 champion) 63, Spring Hill (2A-7 fourth) 48
Junction City (2A-8 third) 57, Murfreesboro (2A-7 second) 48
Dierks (2A-7 champion) 46, Ouachita (2A-8 fourth) 45
Woodlawn (2A-8 second) vs. Acorn (2A-7 third), late Thursday
Semifinals
Fordyce vs. Junction City, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Dierks vs. Woodlawn-Acorn winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday
Third place
Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
2A SOUTH GIRLS
At FBT Arena, Fordyce
First round
Fordyce (2A-8 champion) 49, Murfreesboro (2A-7 fourth) 28
Horatio (2A-7 second) 44, Parkers Chapel (2A-8 third) 33
Acorn (2A-7 champion) 61, Gurdon (2A-8 fourth) 56
Rison (2A-8 second) 52, Spring Hill (2A-7 third) 43
Semifinals
Fordyce vs. Horatio, 4 p.m. Friday
Acorn vs. Rison, 7 p.m. Friday
Third place
Semifinal losers, noon Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday
SCHEDULE
(Subject to change)
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UAM at SE Oklahoma State (DH), 10 a.m.
Hub City Challenge at Hattiesburg, Miss.: UAPB vs. Nicholls State, 4:30 p.m.
PREP SOCCER
Little Rock Central at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SE Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), noon; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UAM at SE Oklahoma State, noon
Hub City Challenge at Hattiesburg, Miss.: UAPB at Southern Miss, 1:30 p.m.; UAPB vs. Nicholls State, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m.; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SE Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), 2 p.m.; UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, noon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hub City Challenge at Hattiesburg, Miss.: UAPB vs. Yale, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
PREP SOFTBALL
Pine Bluff at Benton Harmony Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Bryant at White Hall, 5 p.m.