Springdale man freed, arrives home after eight-day detention by immigration agency

HIGHFILL -- Cesar Acosta, freed from an eight-day detention by federal immigration authorities in Texas, arrived home Wednesday afternoon to the embrace of friends and family he thanked for securing his release.

"It was an experience I don't wish on anybody," and he was fortunate compared to other detainees, Acosta said. Friends, family, public officials from Arkansas and Texas and attorneys worked tirelessly to secure his release, he said. Other detainees he was with were not even informed of their their rights, he said.

"Immigrants have rights," said Acosta, 28, who lives in Springdale and is a permanent legal resident of the United States. His parents brought him with them from Mexico when he was 5 years old, according to Acosta's wife, Megan Taylor.

Acosta and Taylor were returning from their wedding in Mexico on Feb. 13, Taylor said in an earlier interview. They were married Feb. 9 in Playa Del Carmen, a coastal resort town in Yucatan, she said. Acosta is a plant scientist doing research on sustainable agriculture in arid areas, she said. She is a certified behavior analyst working with children diagnosed with autism, she said.

The couple and some of the wedding guests arrived in Houston and were going through customs when immigration authorities took Acosta's phone and took him into custody, Taylor and a witness said.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Houston cannot comment on individual cases without signed permission to waive privacy, the office said in a email Tuesday when asked for comment.

The couple had traveled to and from Mexico several times before and as recently as December 2021 before the wedding, Taylor said. They experienced a short delay during the last 2021 trip when Acosta was told he needed to bring documentation of the resolution of a misdemeanor charge from 2013. Acosta made sure to bring all the paperwork for the wedding trip, she said.

Acosta embraced his wife in a long hug Wednesday as she and 10 family and friends greeted him out of the gate at Northwest Arkansas National Airport. His flight arrived from Houston at 4 p.m. Acosta and Taylor said they would willingly give details later but were too emotional for extensive questioning at the airport. Acosta was subdued and soft-spoken while Taylor insisted to reporters that he needed time to recover.

Acosta and Taylor rode the airport escalator down together and, after stepping off, shared another long embrace before a hesitant Acosta gave his statement about how other detainees were not as fortunate as he was to have strong advocates and knowledge of their rights.

Asked the nature of the 2013 misdemeanor on Tuesday, Taylor said Cesar's attorneys recommended against releasing any such details but said no one was harmed and the charge was a minor high school prom night matter.

His first statement to the press, given outside the gate as he arrived, was: "The community came together. I'm happy to be home."

After his release in Texas, Acosta posted a statement on social media, saying in part: "I want to thank every single person who shared the post, contacted both Arkansas and Texas representatives and has reached out allowing for my release.

"After everything was taken from me -- my property, my family, my pride -- I did get reminded of one thing.

"Kindness and love will always win. Thank you guys for everything, your support is what kept me going."

Megan Taylor smiles Wednesday as her husband Cesar Acosta approaches at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Cesar Acosta approaches his friends and family Wednesday after departing from a flight at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Cesar Acosta tears up Wednesday as he sees his friends and family at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Cesar Acosta tears up Wednesday as he sees his friends and family at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Gabriella Breslin (from left), mother of Cesar Acosta, embraces Megan Taylor on Wednesday as they wait to meet Cesar on Wednesday at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Cesar Acosta (from left) hugs his new bride Megan Taylor on Wednesday after departing from his flight at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Cesar Acosta (center right) hugs his sister Lizzeth Solis on Wednesday at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Cesar Acosta (right) hugs his friend Allison Fagan on Wednesday after departing from his flight at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Acosta, a newlywed from Springdale returning from his wedding in Mexico, was released after being detained by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 13. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

