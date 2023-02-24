State panel approves price tag for correctional facility expansion, renovation project

The Arkansas Board of Corrections on Thursday approved a guaranteed maximum price of $13.3 million to build out an Independence County correctional center that officials hope will ease the backlog of state inmates held in county jails.

Joe Profiri, secretary of the state Department of Corrections, also endorsed the expansion and renovation of the White River Correctional Center during a board meeting held via conference call.

The project would add 173 beds intended for offenders facing 90-day parole revocations. Since these revocations are short-term, the beds at the facility could allow the center to hold up to 600 inmates a year, said Jerry Bradshaw, director of the Arkansas Division of Community Correction, following the board's meeting.

As of Thursday, 2,034 state inmates were waiting for a bed in a state facility. Of these, 458 were facing 90-day revocations, Bradshaw said.

Last February, sheriffs from across the state told lawmakers that overcrowding jails had reached a crisis point. Along with pushing facilities beyond capacity, holding state prisoners created a safety issue for other detainees and detention staff, county officials said. Reimbursements offered by the state also weren't enough to cover the cost of holding prisoners, sheriffs said.

Currently, no offenders are held at the White River Correctional Center in Batesville. In 2021, the Board of Corrections acquired the facility that had operated as the White River Regional Juvenile Detention Center until 2019.

Along with adding beds to the facility, the construction project will include work on classroom areas and the addition of kitchen, laundry and medical facilities. Bradshaw said the renovations also were needed to retrofit the facility to allow it to hold adult inmates.

The Arkansas Legislative Council must approve the guaranteed maximum price proposed by CDI Contractors LLC before the company can begin work on the facility. If the legislative body endorses the project, contractors could break ground as soon as March. Officials hope to have the expansion and renovations complete by early 2024, Bradshaw said.

The center could begin holding offenders before the project is fully completed by tackling renovations and expansions in phases. State officials expect to bring inmates from the Grimes Unit in Jackson County to assist with the project.

Offenders held at the center will have access to programming, including workforce development and driver's license training. Officials have yet to decide on whether to license the facility as a substance abuse treatment center given the short terms of the revocations, Bradshaw said.

"The objective is just to get them back working, and paying taxes and on the right track," Bradshaw said.

The $13.3 million guaranteed maximum price accepted by the state Board of Corrections represents the highest figure the Department of Corrections would have to pay for the project barring a change order from state officials.

Roughy $249,000 of the guaranteed maximum price is intended to cover contingencies. If the project progressed without change orders or contingencies, the expansion and renovations could cost around $13.1 million. The project will be funded through the Department of Corrections and will have no impact on the state general revenue.

The Board of Corrections approved a request to acquire the vacant juvenile detention facility in 2021. State officials began accepting bids for the project late last year and interviewed five contractors before settling on CDI Contractors LLC, Bradshaw said.

In March, the state Department of Corrections reallocated more than $4 million as part of its effort to revamp the vacant juvenile facility. At the time, Lamont Wimbley, chief fiscal officer for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said the funds would allow the Division of Community Correction to construct, renovate and equip new beds for the facility.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.