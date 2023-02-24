BASKETBALL

UALR's Francis to receive Pat Summitt Award

The United States Basketball Writers Association announced Thursday afternoon that University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Angelique Francis was named the 2023 Pat Summitt Most Courageous Award winner.

When she was 15, Francis started a foundation called ALF -- her initials -- to help youth struggling with mental health and abuse. She has delivered motivational speeches at schools and spoke at a rally in Little Rock on the steps of the Arkansas state capitol alongside then-Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The award, which has been presented annually by the USBWA since 1977-78, "recognizes a player, coach, team, official or administrator who has demonstrated extraordinary courage reflecting honor on amateur basketball."

When the USBWA expanded the award to both men's and women's basketball in 2012, it named the women's award in honor of Summitt -- the legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach who won 1,098 games and eight national championships before dying in 2016 after a battle with early-onset dementia.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

UCA walks off against Missouri State

The University of Central Arkansas scored all three of its runs in the seventh inning Thursday to beat Missouri State 3-1 on a walk-off home run by Josie Willingham at Farris Field in Conway.

Heading into the seventh inning Thursday, UCA (8-2) was held to one hit by Missouri State (3-7). Missouri State took a lead in the top of the sixth inning thanks to an RBI double from Olivia Krehbiel to make it 1-0.

To lead off the seventh inning, Morgan Curley pinch-hit for the Bears. She and Jaylee Engelkes drew walks with 3-2 counts to give UCA two baserunners and one out. Willingham followed those with a three-run home run over the left-field fence to secure the win.

UCA pitcher Kayla Beaver (5-0) allowed five hits and one unearned run in a complete game. She struck out seven batters.

-- Sam Lane