STEP on up: Decatur police chief says program showing success

DECATUR -- The Decatur Police Department reported Feb. 10 was an eventful day, during which the department saw the benefits of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, also known as STEP.

On that day, the department issued 21 tickets for speeding. Of those 21 cited for speeding, seven people had warrants for arrest.

On Feb. 13, Police Chief Stephen Grizzle informed the city how STEP works and its benefits.

STEP is designed to reduce injuries and fatalities that are caused by traffic accidents, he said. In a sense, law enforcement is "stepping up" on traffic safety laws.

Also, the visible presence of law enforcement is meant to deter people from driving impaired, speeding or driving distracted by things such as phones.

These are the keys to the success of the program, Grizzle said.

The program is sponsored by the state, and it "pays officers overtime to watch for specific details that seem to be problematic nowadays. And the program includes DWI, speed enforcement, seatbelt and distracted drivers. These issues are usually issues that lead to other problems such as fatality accidents," Grizzle said.

This program aims to help people slow down and remain alert while driving. It also is meant to spread the word that law enforcement is present in the area.

Grizzle went on to relate a story about the success of the program.

One individual was tagged and driving with a suspended license.

"She had multiple warrants, including one out of the Rogers PD for $8,000," he said.

The department decided to transport the offender to Rogers. While the officers were transporting her to Rogers, Grizzle remained behind and then, a call came in.

"I'm the only one in town at that very second and a call comes in where a guy that's got multiple felony warrants is on his way to slaughter his family and he's intoxicated," Grizzle said.

He calls for backup, and other officers from Gravette and Gentry made their way to the scene. A sergeant who was coming in to work STEP joined in to help with the arrest. According to Grizzle, the suspect was "very large" and it took three officers to arrest him.

The additional funds from STEP allowed more officers to be on duty to assist with the arrest, Grizzle said.