Super Quiz: Celebrity Relatives

1. The famous younger brother of actress Shirley MacLaine.
2. Carrie Fisher's famous mother.
3. Famous father of Angelina Jolie.
4. Daughter of actress Goldie Hawn.
5. Mother and father of Jamie Lee Curtis.
6. Son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.
7. Tippi Hedren's famous daughter.
8. Dakota Johnson's famous father.
9. Father of Charlie Sheen.
ANSWERS
1. Warren Beatty
2. Debbie Reynolds
3. Jon Voight
4. Kate Hudson
5. Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis
6. Ben Stiller
7. Melanie Griffith
8. Don Johnson
9. Martin Sheen