Suspicious death investigated in LR

Pulaski County deputies were investigating after a man's body was found south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Thursday morning, but they did not think the death was a homicide, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Deputies located the body near the intersection of Hines and Beasley Street around 9:45 a.m., Lt. Cody Burk with the sheriff's office said.

The body showed some signs of head trauma, Burk said, leading to a suspicious death investigation, but preliminary information did not indicate a homicide.

Authorities did not think the death had any connection to the noon Wednesday plane crash near the 3M Plant less than a mile away that killed five men.