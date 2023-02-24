Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspicious death investigated in LR

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:58 a.m.

Pulaski County deputies were investigating after a man's body was found south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Thursday morning, but they did not think the death was a homicide, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Deputies located the body near the intersection of Hines and Beasley Street around 9:45 a.m., Lt. Cody Burk with the sheriff's office said.

The body showed some signs of head trauma, Burk said, leading to a suspicious death investigation, but preliminary information did not indicate a homicide.

Authorities did not think the death had any connection to the noon Wednesday plane crash near the 3M Plant less than a mile away that killed five men.

Print Headline: Suspicious death investigated in LR

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT