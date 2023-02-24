Teen arrested in Camden shooting

CAMDEN -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Camden on Wednesday that left one high school student dead and another injured, authorities said.

Dquaveus Benton, 18, faces a second-degree murder charge and was being held in the Ouachita County jail.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at Cleveland Avenue and Chestnut Street around 3:12 p.m. Wednesday found one person dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Another person, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his foot, was transported to Ouachita County Medical Center.

According to police, witnesses said the two victims had just gotten out of school. As they were walking to the intersection, they were approached by four males who got out of a truck, and they all started fighting, police said.

Several gunshots were heard, and the four individuals in the truck fled the scene, police said.

Camden Fairview Superintendent Johnny Embry said in a news release that the two victims were Camden Fairview High School students.

The release said mental health therapists would be at the high school and that the law enforcement presence at the high school and middle school would be increased.

"There was no altercation on our school campus and there is no indication that there was an incident or any weapons present at CFHS today," Embry said.