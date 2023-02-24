Texas woman who forced airliner to make Little Rock emergency landing released pending trial

A Texas woman who was arrested in Arkansas after reportedly forcing an Ohio-bound Southwest Airlines 737 to make an emergency stop in Little Rock was arraigned Thursday on federal charges of interference with flight attendants and assault within United States maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

Elom Agbegninou, 34, of Georgetown, Texas, appeared via video link from a federal prison in Miami where she was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe to undergo a competency evaluation. On Nov. 26, authorities said that Agbegninou was on board Southwest Airlines Flight 192 from Houston to Columbus when Little Rock police assigned to Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field were notified that a passenger had attempted to breach the cockpit in flight.

Upon arrival at the gate, police found Agbegninou restrained in the rear of the aircraft and were told that she had tried to open a rear exit door and had bitten a flight attendant as she was wrestled to the floor of the plane. Witnesses told police that Agbegninou had said Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and then told her to open the aircraft door, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the FBI.

At her initial appearance before Volpe on Nov. 29, her court-appointed attorney, Amanda Simmons, expressed concerns for Agbegninou's mental fitness to proceed to trial, at which time Volpe ordered that she be held for a mental evaluation. On Dec. 7, Volpe ordered federal marshals to transport Agbegninou to FCI-Miami for evaluation, where she has been ever since.

On Thursday, Jordan Tinsley, who took over as Agbegninou's attorney early in January, told Volpe that in two recent phone calls, his client "has been lucid and oriented to time and place," and was mentally able to proceed.

"I think at this point," Tinsley said, "now that she is on the medication regimen she's on and has been through the treatment protocol she's been through, she is stable and competent."

Volpe told Agbegninou that she was facing two charges, one felony and the other a misdemeanor. He told her the felony charge of interfering with a flight attendant could expose her to a maximum prison term of 20 years if she is found guilty, and a fine of $250,000. He said the misdemeanor charge of assault within United States maritime and territorial jurisdiction could result in up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine.

After Tinsley entered a plea of innocent for his client, Volpe told her she was scheduled for trial before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker on March 27 with the trial expected to last two days.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who is prosecuting the case, told the judge the government had no objection to Agbegninou's release on conditions. Volpe allowed Agbegninou to be released to the custody of her husband as third-party custodian, telling her that she must avoid alcohol use, not possess any firearms, surrender her passport, report any contact with law enforcement and to stay in regular contact with her attorney.

"Just follow his instructions," Volpe said. "He's a very able counsel and will have no problems with me."

Volpe also ordered Agbegninou to avoid travel by commercial airline while her case is being adjudicated.