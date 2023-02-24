The best and worst NBA teams to bet on against the spread

Good afternoon! The NBA is back in action, baseball season is quickly approaching and the NFL world is anxiously awaiting news regarding the franchise-tag eligible players.

Essential NBA Betting Trends

The regular season resumed Thursday evening after nearly a week off for the All-Star break.

There’s between 21 and 24 games left for each team before the play-in and playoffs get underway in April.

So what do you need to know to bet on the NBA down the home stretch?

I reviewed some informative against the spread and over/under trends for a handful of teams that could prove to be useful for the final quarter of the season.

The Thunder are currently outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, but they’ve been the best team to bet on against the spread with a 35–21–2 record.

And no team sees its games hit the over more often than the Warriors, but there’s a stark contrast between the over and under trends when they’re home versus on the road. The over is 21–7–1 when Golden State is away and 13–15–1 at home.

Find out more about the best and worst performing teams against the number and the teams whose games go over and under most often.

I also took a snapshot of the NBA division winner odds for the five divisions where odds are currently available to see where the value lies.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

You can also check in on where all of the awards markets stand, courtesy of SI Sportsbook:

MVP | Rookie of the Year | Defensive Player of the Year | Most Improved Player | Sixth Man | Coach of the Year

Fantasy Football Free Agency Wishlist

Michael Fabiano published his fantasy free agency cheat sheet just a few days ago to help get managers ready for the potential shakeup this offseason.

Now that you’re aware which players might be on the move, he put together his wishlist for the free agent period.

Where does Derek Carr end up? Could DeAndre Hopkins be on the move?

Fabiano made some interesting matches that could have major fantasy implications if they come true.

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

One entry on Fabiano’s wishlist includes a new home for Aaron Rodgers, who has spent his entire career in Green Bay. The mercurial star quarterback has reportedly left the darkness retreat he subjected himself to. Now the league awaits his and the Packers’ next move.

Gilberto Manzano came up with five potential landing destinations for the three-time MVP, a few of which land him in the Big Apple.

Dodgers Own Best Pennant Odds in NL

The Dodgers have the best odds to win the National League, but they’ll face fierce competition with three teams trailing close behind them in the betting market.

Los Angeles (+350) is the favorite. Then the Mets and Braves (+400) are tied for the second-best odds and the Padres (+450) aren’t far off. The defending NL champion Phillies (+650) round out the top five.

Read Jen Piacenti’s breakdown of the National League field and look out for her analysis of the American League coming next week.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

For the fantasy baseball crowd, get a feel for the top 30 relievers for a standard 5x5 roto league as you prepare for your drafts.

And Piacenti wrapped up her division betting previews on Thursday, if you’re interested in getting a feel for how all six stack up.

American League: East | Central | West

National League: East | Central | West

In Other News

Titans Release Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods: In a move that will open up cap space, Tennessee moved on from its Pro Bowl tackle and former first-round pick. The Titans also parted ways with Woods, a veteran receiver who the team traded for last offseason.

Rams LB Bobby Wagner Now a Free Agent: Los Angeles and Wagner mutually agreed to part ways in a transaction that clears up cap space and will allow Wagner, a second-team All-Pro selection, to sign with a contender.

Broncos Hire Vance Joseph to be DC: Joseph is headed back to Denver, where he had the top job from 2017-18. The Cardinals released Joseph, their DC from 2019-22, from his contract a week ago and now he will join Sean Payton’s staff.

