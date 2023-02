[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried38/]

Austin Booth, director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, joins Rex Nelson on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried Podcast to discuss the agency’s efforts to promote conservation on public and private lands while fostering the next generation of hunters and anglers across the state.

