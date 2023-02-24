Three more movies from Sundance 2023

Sundance has returned as a full-fledged, in-person festival for those willing to make the climb to the upper elevations of Park City, Utah. Alas, I am unable to attend in person this year -- a loss on many fronts, not the least of a which, a chance to see old friends, and spend quality time in the shadows of the beautiful Wasatch mountains -- but that does not deter me from watching as many of this year's selections as possible from the comfort of my own couch.

Finishing the final batch of screenings from this year's festival, from a grab-bag of genres, including a timely immigration drama; a French romantic entanglement in which a protagonist gets what's coming to them; and a fact-based education odyssey for a teacher in Mexico trying a new way to make a difference.

"Drift": When we first meet Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo), she's wandering around the beach of a Greek island among the tourists by day, but literally living in a cave by the ocean at night, taking a free hotel shuttle bus to get to the location. She's intelligent, articulate and clearly well-educated, but she's also living without much food and hasn't much more than the clothes on her back, a toothbrush, and a carefully bagged up bar of soap to her name.

Just what has happened to put her in this most dire predicament is the subject of a lot of Anthony Chen's first English-language film. Jacqueline is a refugee of sorts from war-town Liberia, where her father was a well-to-do minister in the government overthrown by a rebellion conducted primarily by child soldiers in service to African warlords. She escaped with her life, but little else, other than the traumatizing memories of the home invasion in her native country that left the rest of her family brutally raped and murdered.

Eventually, she comes across Callie (Alia Shawkat), an American tour guide, who leads groups of tourists through the particular set of ruins in which Jacqueline has been dwelling. At first, when they spend time together, Jacqueline offers her the series of lies she's been proffering upon confrontation on the island -- she's there with her husband; she is perfectly alright -- but, eventually, the two develop more of a friendship, which comes as the physical toll of being homeless and suffering from PTSD begins to overcome Jacqueline. As they gradually get closer, Jacqueline gets to a point where she has to finally tell someone the story of her trauma as a way of surviving it, and Callie seems well up to the task.

There are certainly whiffs of white-saviorness in Chen's film -- Callie, a free spirit, takes an immediate interest in and care of Jacqueline, and provides her continually with compassion and, when needed, health care -- but it would be a mistake to write off the film in such a flat manner. What it does exceptionally well, through the carefully selected settings, and, of course, the strong work of Erivo, who's nothing less than a force of nature at this point, is convey the weary, desperate loneliness of what it must feel like to arrive at a country without a connection in the world.

Jacqueline has no choice but to start from absolute scratch, while trying to avoid the occasional countryman who may or may not recognize her, all the while suffering from the effects of her acute trauma. The film suggests a happier ending for the pair than necessarily makes sense, but by the time we reach that point, it's truly difficult to deny Jacqueline her benediction, even if it feels less than fully realistic.

"Passages": There is a trope, particularly vibrant in European cinema, that never fails to enrage me: The disaffected artist/auteur who uses their overbearing aura as an excuse to do whatever they want, relationship-wise, hanging the consequences for everyone else.

In Ira Sachs' drama, Tomas (Franz Rogowski), a haughty German filmmaker living in Paris with his husband, Martin (Ben Whishaw, always a delight), falls for Agathe (Adele Exarchopoulos) at an afterparty at the close of a film shoot. In keeping with his debutante attitude, he immediately hooks up with her -- he tells Martin the next morning, in such a way as to suggest it was less than nothing -- and continues a torrid affair until finally deciding to move out of his and Martin's shared flat to move in with her.

Naturally, he wants Martin to be perfectly OK with this new arrangement, and when Agathe eventually becomes pregnant, he comes back to his husband to propose they all work it out together, somehow, in service to him, such that he gets to have everything he thinks he wants.

As Tomas' film gets completed (Sachs wisely never shows us any footage of it, and keeps the idea of its artistic merit very much unconfirmed), he keeps manipulating the people in his life to grant him his every wish -- when questioned by Agathe's stern mother about his intentions at lunch in one scene, he disengages from the woman and petulantly leaves the table.

Vexing as Tomas is, and he's nothing if not irritating, Sachs at least seems to fully understand the depth of his protagonist's enraging self-absorption. Whereas a great many films presenting this sort of character seem to celebrate their solipsistic iconoclasm, Sachs seems to be making a different sort of point about people such as this, eventually squeezing down on Tomas such that his choices become more and more damning to him.

The three principals are all strong, but Whishaw, who infuses the kind-hearted Martin with extraordinary charm and soulfulness, really stands out. The film might not exactly make up for all the previous incarnations of the "insufferable artist" trope, but at least it strikes a blow for the very real emotional carnage these types so often leave in their wake.

"Radical": It's a curious thing for me to watch Christopher Zalla's fact-based teacher drama while working at a high school, albeit one a financial world away from the poor, cartel-infested coastal Mexican town's elementary school, Jose Urbina, that is the film's subject.

Into a school with little to no resources, a well-intentioned-but-distraught principal, Chucho (Daniel Haddad), who has been well-indoctrinated into the ways of staying out of trouble with the local criminal element as well as the bureaucracy at the superintendent level, and a teaching staff that has become embittered and calcified, there arrives a new teacher, Sergio Juarez (Eugenio Derbez), added at the last minute when another teacher has flown the coop.

Juarez has returned to his hometown, in part, because he has a new idea about the best way to reach these wayward kids, albeit one that goes far against modern pedagogy. Simply put, he works to put the education of his charges up to them, more or less, instilling them not so much specific information -- history, literature, mathematics -- but, rather, a sense of curiosity, and the means to solve such problems on their own.

It goes against the idea of the teacher as a wise, venerated figure, doling out dollops of information from on high -- following a curriculum that's much less interested in fostering a lifelong learning approach, than a punishing means of brutal absorption of information in order to score well on the statewide proficiency test (a test with which the students of Jose Urbina have historically struggled).

As you can imagine, Juarez's progressive experiment starts to work wonders with his students -- including Nico (Danilo Guardiola Escobar), the kid-brother of a cartel member; Lupe (Mia Fernanda Solis), who becomes interested in philosophy; and, most significantly, a young woman named Paloma (Jennifer Trejo), who, although she lives essentially on a dump site with her father, turns out to be preternaturally intelligent -- even as he runs afoul of the superintendent's office, and some of the other, more jaded, teachers at the school.

What the film lacks in groundbreaking ingenuity, however, it more than makes up for with its tremendous heart. It doesn't overly sentimentalize these kids, or suggest an easy path lies ahead of them (Lupe, an earnest, hard-working girl who comes to adore reading, is forced to give up school in order to take care of yet another baby from her parents), even as it goes through largely predictable paces.

There are various reasons Juarez's techniques would be difficult to pull off at my school (not the least of which, the maelstrom of fury from the kids' parents), but the idea of putting the class largely in the hands of the students is a richly compelling one.

It is, of course, all too easy to imagine the American version of this film (no doubt starring the late, great Robin Williams, if made in the '80s), but its roots in veracity (Paloma, a certified genius, went on to score the highest grade in the country, and was featured on the cover of "Wired" magazine a few years later, under the headline "The Next Steve Jobs"), and the care with which it renders the difficult, complex socioeconomic situation happily take it far beyond a feel-good American studio fantasia.