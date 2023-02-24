Trojans finish off OVC title

There was only one way for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to lock up its outright Ohio Valley Conference title.

The Trojans had already held a league opponent to fewer than 50 points in 12 of their 16 games -- four of them under 40.

So why not put on a defensive clinic once more?

UALR led Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville wire-to-wire, cruising to a straightforward 61-38 victory. After holding the Cougars to 15 first-half points during their visit to Little Rock earlier this month, the Trojans limited the Cougars -- who entered the night averaging 63.5 points -- to 28.8% shooting and no three-pointers on 14 attempts.

On its first-ever visit to First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Ill., UALR converted 19 Cougar turnovers into 26 points, and the trio of Sali Kourouma (21 points), Jayla Brooks (18) and Tia Harvey (16) combined for all but six of the Trojans' points.

"Second half, our defense really took over and took charge," Coach Joe Foley said. "I wasn't quite expecting that kind of game. ... They're too good of a shooting team. If you let them shoot threes and [Ajulu Thatha] gets going, you're in trouble."

UALR (17-9, 16-1 Ohio Valley) scored the game's first 10 points and kept the Cougars scoreless for more than five minutes to start.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-20, 7-10) chipped away at a lead that got as large as 14 before halftime, eventually getting a three-point look early in the third quarter that could have tied things at 29-29.

But the Trojans pushed their advantage to double digits within the next three-plus minutes and the Cougars never threatened again.

"Once we started coming together and jelling a little bit more ... I was like, 'OK, we might be able to do something [this season],'" said Brooks, who set a career-high in points. "Then actually seeing it happen is a pretty good thing."

Before UALR Athletic Director George Lee could even walk through the doorway to the Trojans' locker room with the Ohio Valley championship trophy in hand, a deluge of spraying water bottles doused both Lee and Foley.

Not only did the win give UALR an outright league title -- the Trojans' seventh regular-season crown in the last 14 years -- but it marked the 852nd win of Foley's career, pulling him into a tie for 12th place on the all-time list with longtime friend and former Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair.

And while UALR already knows it'll play past February, the Trojans can now fully turn their focus to the two games next week at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville, Ind., that separate them from a trip to March Madness.

"We knew what we accomplished today," forward Angelique Francis said. "It's unreal [to be outright champs], especially with all the hard work we've put in over the months, and this is what we prepared for."