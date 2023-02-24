Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UALR 79, Southern Illinois Edwardsville 74

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 1:57 a.m.

UALR 79, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74

Snatching control with an 8-0 run before halftime, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock held off Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to move within a win of securing a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament next week.

The Trojans never trailed in the second half, answering an early push that brought the Cougars within 44-42. A 17-5 run over the next five minutes put UALR (10-20, 6-11) up 14, its largest lead.

Ray'Sean Taylor led Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (17-13, 8-9) with a game-high 21 points, including five three-pointers. C.J. White scored 19 for the Trojans and Myron Gardner added a 12 points and 11 rebounds.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Print Headline: UALR 79, Southern Illinois Edwardsville 74

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT