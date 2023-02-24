UALR 79, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74

Snatching control with an 8-0 run before halftime, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock held off Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to move within a win of securing a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament next week.

The Trojans never trailed in the second half, answering an early push that brought the Cougars within 44-42. A 17-5 run over the next five minutes put UALR (10-20, 6-11) up 14, its largest lead.

Ray'Sean Taylor led Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (17-13, 8-9) with a game-high 21 points, including five three-pointers. C.J. White scored 19 for the Trojans and Myron Gardner added a 12 points and 11 rebounds.

-- Mitchell Gladstone