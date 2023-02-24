UAM revamps scholarships in fall ’23

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has revamped its institutional scholarships and added two additional scholarships. The changes will go into effect in the fall 2023 semester to increase the awards a first-time freshman student is offered.

The newly created Weevil Legacy Institutional Scholarship will offer $500 per semester to a first-time freshman student whose parent or legal guardian graduated from UAM with a technical certificate, associate degree, bachelor's degree or master's degree as long as the student qualifies for and retains a first-time freshman institutional scholarship each semester. The funds can be applied to tuition, housing or books.

The newly created Housing Scholarship will offer $500 per semester to a first-time freshman student living in campus housing as long as the student qualifies for and retains a first-time freshman institutional scholarship each semester. The funds can be applied to housing or meal plans.

UAM will also revamp its institutional scholarship offerings. The Green and White Scholarship is a new first-time freshman institutional scholarship that offers $3,000 per year to a student with at least a 2.5 GPA and an ACT score between 19 and 23. The Green and White Scholarship joins three existing UAM first-time freshman institutional scholarships: the Academic Scholarship, the University Scholarship and the Chancellor's Scholarship. The Academic Scholarship offers $6,000 per year to a first-time freshman student with at least a 2.5 GPA and an ACT score between 24 and 26. The University Scholarship offers $9,000 per year to a first-time freshman student with at least a 2.5 GPA and an ACT score between 27 and 29. The Chancellor's Scholarship offers $12,000 per year to a first-time freshman student with at least a 2.5 GPA and an ACT score of 30 or higher. UAM superscores ACT scores.

First-time freshman scholarship amounts are awarded for one academic year. Pending eligibility, they are renewable for three additional years. The first-time freshman institutional scholarships, the Weevil Legacy Institutional Scholarship and the Housing Scholarship are non-refundable.

Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, said, "UAM offers one of the lowest tuition rates in the state of Arkansas, and our competitive scholarship offerings will continue to make quality education affordable for students. Our first-time institutional scholarships make a college education possible for many students in our region and beyond. The Housing Scholarship will make campus housing accessible to more students and give them a greater opportunity to engage in the full campus life experience, which we know contributes to their academic success and retention. Finally, we are proud to add the Weevil Legacy Institutional Scholarship to our fall 2023 scholarship offerings, giving multiple generations the opportunity to build a family legacy at UAM."

For additional information, contact the UAM Office of Admissions at admissionsoffice@uamont.edu or 870-460-1026.