UCA’s Kayouloud leaves lasting mark

The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team took a chance when it brought Eddy Kayouloud to Conway in 2018.

Kayouloud, originally from Paris, France, was a role player for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, starting alongside future NBA and college stars Keldon Johnson, David McCormack, Keyontae Johnson and Will Richardson.

But UCA saw something in Kayouloud, and five years later, Kayouloud has built a legacy in Conway that has his name alongside the program's greats -- and ahead of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

Kayouloud will don a UCA uniform for the last time today against Kennesaw State as the Bears wrap up their season. He will be joined by teammate Jonas Munson and UCA women's basketball players Jenny Peake, Siera Carter and Kyjai Miles for a senior day celebration.

"I'm glad that I made the choice to go to [UCA] for my career," Kayouloud said. "Here, I made great memories, great friends. And I met a lot of great people that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life. I'm just glad to have had an opportunity to build a legacy here."

Kayouloud began playing basketball when he was 6 years old. His father, Beaufils, was a basketball coach and Kayouloud played with his older brothers. He played for France's Under-17 national team at the FIBA World Championships in 2016, later playing for the Under-20 team in 2019.

There's arguably no person more influential in the basketball career of Kayouloud than Matt Scherbenske. The current Texas Tech men's basketball director of recruiting graduated from Oak Hill and was the lead in Kayouloud's recruitment to UCA.

"I don't think I'd heard of [UCA] before," Kayouloud said. "When I was in high school, my junior year, Matt Scherbenske started texting me. He would call me from time to time but he would text me every day talking about his school, that he would love to have me here. ... I made a visit here and from all the other schools that I visited, it was just the best atmosphere."

Kayouloud was no sure thing, though. He averaged 4.7 and 3.6 rebounds as a senior playing with four of the top 100 players in the country.

"[Kayouloud] was skilled," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said. "He didn't have great numbers because he was playing with some high-level guys at Oak Hill Academy, and we really had to depend on the word of the coaches there."

"The first week or so it took him a while to adjust, and we were worried. We thought 'Well, you know, he does look typical as a freshman,' " Boone said. "But after a couple of weeks, then we knew. We could see it. ... We knew we had something special on our hands."

In the fifth game of the 2018-19 season, Kayouloud got his first start as a Bear after averaging 12 points in his first four games at UCA.

In an 82-77 loss to Troy, Kayouloud returned the favor with a 30-point performance, making 12 of 16 shots, including 5 of 7 three-pointers.

"Eddy has, from the jump, surprised us and he continues to surprise us," Boone said. "Every week, it seems like he does something that wows us."

Kayouloud spent his first four seasons in-and-out of the starting lineup, occasionally showing flashes of his scoring ability, but generally filling in the gaps for the Bears.

Over his first four seasons, Kayouloud started 74 of 117 games.

For the 2023-23 season, there was no question whether Kayouloud would start for the Bears. He's gotten that role in all 30 of their games this season, averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Kayouloud will finish his season today fifth all-time on the school's scoring list with more than 1,700 points and fourth all-time with over 800 rebounds -- putting him ahead of Pippen in both categories.

"It's never something that I looked at," Kayouloud said of the UCA record books. "I was surprised when [UCA acting head coach Brock Widders] told me I scored more points than Scottie Pippen, but it's just something to be proud of."

"We don't pay that much attention to records, but knowing that he has done something special, that his name is going to be etched into the list of people who've done some special things for UCA men's basketball, is great," Boone said. "Great to have a hand in and to have been a part of that and to witness it firsthand. Knowing the person that Eddy is makes it makes it even more special to have been around."