Upset avoidance





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas baseball team hope to dodge the upset bullet that has struck several of its SEC brethren since opening day when its hosts Eastern Illinois for a three-game set this weekend.

The No. 6 University of Arkansas (3-1) will take on the Panthers (3-0) of the Ohio Valley Conference, starting with today's 2 p.m. first pitch at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Razorback left-hander Hagen Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 5 innings) is scheduled to take on Eastern Illinois right-hander Blake Malatestinic (0-0, 6.75) in today's series opener.

Well-regarded SEC teams Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have all lost to lower-division opponents through the first four games of the season.

Arkansas dodged a scare from Grambling State on Tuesday, trailing the Tigers by five runs twice, at 6-1 and 7-2, before the Razorbacks rallied for a 9-7 win in their home opener.

"It was a little tough from our dugout," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of the early innings. "I thought Grambling came out and just swung the bat extremely well. ... Just a good job hanging in there."

Relatively mild weather conditions should be in store for this weekend's series, with the forecast calling for highs in the low to mid 50s today and Saturday, and a high of 66 degrees Sunday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Smith was in fine form in the Hogs' season-opener against Texas last weekend at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The sophomore from Bullard, Texas, threw 5 shutout innings and allowed 1 hit and 2 walks on 68 pitches, 44 of them strikes, while striking out 8 in Arkansas' 3-2 win.

"Bow down to Hagen Smith. Oh my gosh. He's so fun to watch, man," Arkansas closer Brady Tygart said last Friday.

"He was dominant down there against Texas on Friday night," Van Horn said on Sirius XM on Thursday. "I mean, he just sat 93-95 [mph] and I think he pitched 97 once. He's got a tremendous arm."

The Panthers plan to throw three right-handed starters at the Hogs, beginning with Malatestinic, a sixth-year senior who allowed 4 earned runs on 7 hits and 2 walks while striking out 2 in a relief role during a 12-3 loss to the Razorbacks on Feb. 16, 2020.

"Blake's going to top out around 90-92 [mph]," Eastern Illinois Coach Jason Anderson said. "He's been here for six years. He's pitched there before, done a lot of things."

The Razorbacks have six regulars hitting .313 or better, led by left fielder Jared Wegner (.500, 2 HRs, 10 RBI), the reigning SEC player of the week. Additionally, designated hitter Kendall Diggs (.364, 1, 3), right fielder Jace Bohrofen (.364, 2 RBI, 3 walks), center fielder Tavian Josenberger (.333, 1, 4), second baseman Peyton Stovall (.333, 3 RBI, 4 walks) and first baseman Brady Slavens (.313, 3 RBI) are off to good starts.

Diggs, Slavens and Wegner have a hit in all four games, and Slavens has doubled in each of the four.

Eastern Illinois has been a frequent visitor to Baum-Walker, with 15 games here since 2014. The Razorbacks are 32-2 against the Panthers all time, with every game being played in Fayetteville.

"I love it down there," said Anderson, who is in his eighth season as head coach of the Panthers. Anderson notched his first coaching win at Baum-Walker Stadium with a 10-8 victory in 12 innings on March 5, 2016.

"Coach Van Horn, he knows what he's doing," Anderson said. "The people there treat us awesome. They do a good job of razzing the guys in the outfield, but not in the wrong way.

"They treat us well. The facilities are obviously really good. The competition is great. We've grown as a program doing this."

The Panthers got off to a hot start this season with a sweep at Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Fla., last weekend by the scores of 8-7, 4-3 and 3-0.

"I think we just played solid baseball," Anderson said. "Nobody really had a monster weekend. Just up and down we played solid baseball, threw strikes, caught the ball, ran the bases right and we came out with some wins."

Ky Hampton, a 6-3 right-hander from Mount Barker, Australia, worked 6 shutout innings in the finale, striking out 5 while allowing 7 hits and 3 walks.

Lincoln Riley led the Panthers with a .364 batting average, 3 runs and 3 RBI. Additionally, Cole Gober (.333), who hit the team's lone home run, Grant Lashure (.333), Robby Taul (.333) and Ben Gallaher (.333) had productive weekends.

More News None

College baseball

Eastern Illinois at No. 6 Arkansas

WHEN 2 p.m, today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Eastern Illinois 3-0; Arkansas 3-1

STARTING PITCHERS Eastern Illinois RHP Blake Malatestinic (0-0, 6.75 ERA); Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (0-0, 0.00)

SERIES Arkansas leads 32-2

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS

Arkansas junior RHP Jaxon Wiggins underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Wednesday, Coach Dave Van Horn said on Sirius-XM radio Thursday. … The Panthers have two wins in Fayetteville, a 5-4 decision in 1998 and a 10-8 victory in 12 innings on March 5, 2016. … Arkansas plans to start RHP Will McEntire (0-0, 22.50 ERA), who had a 4-out start with 4 earned runs allowed vs. TCU last weekend, against Eastern Illinois RHP Tyler Conklin (1-0, 3.00) on Saturday. … Sunday’s scheduled matchup is Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (1-0, 2.25) vs. Eastern Illinois RHP Ky Hampton (1-0, 0.00).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Eastern Illinois, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY Eastern Illinois, noon

SUNDAY Eastern Illinois, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Illinois State, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off





Arkansas right fielder Jace Bohrofen is hitting .364 with 2 RBI and 3 walks among six Razorbacks regulars hitting .313 or better. Arkansas opens a three-game series against Eastern Illinois today at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/James Smith)





