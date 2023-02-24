U.S. Treasury Department awards millions for Arkansas business investments

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced millions of dollars to Arkansas -- among other states and territories -- for programs designed to help small businesses with accessing capital and other financial resources.

Arkansas will receive up to $81.6 million for seven State Small Business Credit Initiative programs. Congress created the initiative in 2010 through the Small Business Jobs Act; legislators allocated $1.5 billion for states, territories and other governments for establishing and supporting investment programs. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 reauthorized the program with $10 billion for assisting businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic recovery.

The Treasury Department on Thursday also announced funding for programs in Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, bringing the total amount to upwards of $339 million.

Gene Sperling, the senior adviser to President Joe Biden responsible for coordinating the statute, compared these investments to what he learned from the recession during former President Barack Obama's administration.

"Resources were put in to ensure -- and programs to ensure -- that we didn't just come back from the tremendous economic and health downturn from the pandemic, but we had funds and programs to ensure that, as [President Joe Biden] likes to say, we could build back better," said Sperling, who served as National Economic Council director under Obama as well as former President Bill Clinton.

States and territories proposed what programs would receive federal dollars. Funding for each state and territory was determined before Thursday, in which the amounts were based on a formula rooted in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Arkansas received $15 million for its loan guarantee program and $7.5 million for a loan participation program assisting underserved businesses.

The state's equity/venture capital programs -- which can include public-private partnerships and venture capital fund investments -- received $46 million. The efforts will concentrate on investments of $1 million in "Arkansas-based high-growth companies" raising venture capital and early-stage venture funds directed at investing in companies located in the state.

The White House and Treasury Department emphasized the need to promote equity through the new funds. Officials noted minority- and women-owned businesses often face additional hurdles in securing capital and related resources compared to companies owned by white men.

U.S. Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft told reporters minority- and women-operated small businesses are often "shut out of the financial system."

"That's why this program was designed to help drive investments to underserved entrepreneurs," he said.

Sperling described the original State Small Business Credit Initiative funding as successful but part of a "rushed bill." He added the current effort reflects the Biden administration's mission to "build back better," and this work must address underserved communities.

"There were lessons to learn. There were ways that we could learn that this time, there was more focus targeted on equity, more technical assistance, many of the things that are really critical," he said.

"This is helping not just overcome the things that were in the pandemic, but the issues that we know exist all the time."

The Treasury Department so far has approved more than $6.6 billion for State Small Business Credit Initiative programs across the country.