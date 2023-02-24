Washington County planners OK permit for business park near Greenland

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposed business park near Greenland was approved Thursday by the Washington County Planning Board.

The board voted unanimously, 6-0, on a motion to approve a conditional use permit for the project.

According to information from the county's Planning Department, the Greenland Business Park is proposed for about 76 acres of land located at 10175 Webb Way, east of Interstate 49. The business park would use about 35 acres of the total.

Blake Jorgensen, with Jorgensen & Associates, told the Planning Board the proposal being considered was meant to show the maximum "envelope" for the property rather than present smaller portions in separate presentations. He said the project will be built in phases, depending on demand, with the first phase including eight buildings with a septic system and a detention pond, the second phase including another 16 buildings and a second septic field and the third including another 10 warehouses and another detention pond.

Jorgensen said the design was meant to provide space for a wide range of potential businesses.

"It's 'flex space' for smaller companies that are growing or for companies that need a hub for their employees and some storage.

Jorgenson said each 10,000-square-foot building could be divided into smaller spaces for individual businesses.

"You build out the structure, then it'll be empty until you get a client," Jorgensen said. "You have a 10,000-square-foot shell. If someone says 'I need 5,000 square feet,' then you divvy up the space."

The property is owned by Hanna's Candle Factory and surrounds an existing commercial property used by Hanna's Candle Factory.

According to the permit application, the business park could include as many as 34 new buildings with each being about 10,000 square feet in size. The permit application indicated the project would be designed for "light commercial" uses, which could include HVAC, electrical, drywall, flooring, cabinet shop and various other trades. The entire development could have as many as 204 employees.

According to the permit application, the proposed business park will continue a trend of the land shifting from agricultural to commercial use. The application said other commercial properties nearby include Pick-it Construction, Burton Pools & Spa and King Electric. The application states that the full project will be built in phases over several years.

A traffic report presented by the developer indicated the proposed business park would generate about 465 vehicle trips per day with a peak of 124 trips during the morning and 111 trips in the afternoon. The traffic report indicated the new development "would have negligible effects on the surrounding intersections and roadways during the weekday peak periods."

Also Thursday, the Planning Board denied a request for a conditional use permit for the Highway 265 RV Park after neighbors raised concerns about traffic conditions at the site and the increasing risks of large vehicles and trailers moving on and off an already busy highway.

"I'm totally against it," Earl Gilbert told the board. Gilbert was one of several neighbors who spoke in opposition to the planned RV park.

William Redfern, another neighbor, said traffic on Arkansas 265 is already dangerous, with people routinely speeding.

"Traffic down through there is flying," Redfern said. "There's not enough police or deputies in this area to make them stop."

The board first split on a motion to approve the permit, with three members voting in favor and three voting against. A second motion was made to deny the permit, and that motion passed by a vote of 4-2. On the motion to deny, board members Joe Maynard, Maria Banks, Lisa Miller and Phillip Humbard voted to deny the permit while Neil Helm and Loren Shackelford opposed the motion. The board's denial of the permit can be appealed to the Washington County Quorum Court.

The proposed recreational vehicle park was planned for 5 acres of land at 10569 S. Arkansas 265 near Greenland. The proposed park would have spaces for up to 17 recreational vehicles.

The park would have two, one-way drives giving access to and from Arkansas 265. The park would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with "quiet hours" designated from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. There would be an on-site office for management of the park.