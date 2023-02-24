Winter storms disrupt travel, sow chaos in U.S.





PORTLAND, Ore. -- Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Oregon's largest city with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.

The nearly 11 inches that fell in Portland amounted to the second-snowiest day in the city's history. It took drivers by surprise, stalling traffic during the Wednesday evening rush hour and trapping motorists on freeways for hours.

Some spent the night in their vehicles or abandoned them altogether as crews struggled to clear roads. Other commuters got off spun-out buses and walked in groups to safety. The National Weather Service, which had predicted only a slim chance of significant snow, planned to review its work.

The weather also knocked out power to almost a million homes and businesses in multiple states, closed schools and grounded or delayed thousands of flights. The system even brought snow to usually balmy Southern California.

The Multnomah County medical examiner's office said it was investigating a suspected hypothermia death related to the storm. The agency offered no details.

Amid concern for the thousands of people who live on Portland's streets, city and county officials said they would open three additional overnight shelters Thursday evening, for a total of six. The sites would be able to sleep about 700 people.

In Southern California, the weather service office in San Diego issued its first-ever blizzard warning, covering the mountains of San Bernardino County from early Friday until Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino County lies east of Los Angeles County, where the first mountain blizzard warning since 1989 was scheduled to take effect at the same time.

In Wyoming, roads across much of the southern part of the state were impassable, state officials said.

Rescuers tried to reach stranded motorists, but high winds and drifting snow created a "near-impossible situation," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

High winds and heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed over the weekend in an avalanche on Washington state's Colchuck Peak.

Portland residents had expected no more than a dusting to a few inches. The city uses salt on its roads only in extreme situations for environmental reasons, and the chaos Thursday recalled a similar storm in 2017 that left motorists stranded on freeways and shut down the city for days.

The weather service originally predicted a 20% chance that Portland would get more than 2 inches of snow. The probability of getting 6 to 8 inches was only around 5%.

The forecast changed rapidly as the storm approached, said Colby Neuman, a weather service meteorologist in Portland. He said forecasters would try to figure out why their models were wrong.

In Arizona, several interstates and other highways were closed due to high winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow. Forecasters said snow could fall as rapidly as 2 to 3 inches per hour.

A blizzard warning was in effect through Saturday in California for higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, where predictions called for several feet of snow, 60 mph gusts and wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Electrical grids took a beating in the north as heavy ice and strong winds toppled power lines. In California, lines were fouled with tree branches and other debris.

Widespread power outages were reported in California, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan and New York, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

The largest outages by far were in Michigan, where more than 820,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the state's southeast corner. Power lines and trees were shrouded in ice. DTE Energy said some outages could last through the weekend.

Weather also contributed to another day of problems at the nation's airports. By Thursday afternoon, more than 2,000 flights were canceled and nearly 14,000 were delayed across the country, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Selsky, Olga Rodriguez, Ed White and staff writers of The Associated Press.

A snow plow truck drives along the Angeles Forest Highway near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the Southern California mountains. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



People walk along a snow covered Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Karen Krenis via AP)



Rachel Banks Kupcho, Matt Nelson, Steve Jewell, and Cindy Murphy, from left, chatted while they soaked in the 33 degree water of Lake Harriet in the snow Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)



A motorist drives along a snow-covered road in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the Southern California mountains. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



A visitor stands on a snow-covered road while taking a selfie in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a snow plow clears snow near the 2,200 ft summit of San Marcos Pass along Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)



Mark Miller of Kalamazoo Township cleans up debris after ice storm damage in the Westwood neighborhood in Kalamazoo Township, Mich., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Rodney Coleman-Robinson/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)



Ice storm damage in the Milwood neighborhood in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Rodney Coleman-Robinson/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)







Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, Calif., frolics in the snow Thursday at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif. More photos at arkansasonline.com/224winter23/. (AP/The Orange County Register/Terry Pierson)











Gallery: Winter weather, Feb. 23, 2023







