11-horse field set for Carousel

HOT SPRINGS -- Those with long memories might recall a day when the Carousel Stakes, then a target for older male sprinters, carried different conditions than today's 6-furlong running at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Nobody then thought to see the previous year's Fantasy Stakes-winning filly or another distaffer with back-to-back stakes wins over the track.

Fantasy winner Yuugiri and Pretty Birdie, both 4, stand out in the 11-horse field with two-time meet winner Hazy Command screaming for attention. Yuugiri, who beat next-out stakes winner Hot and Sultry with authority in a Dec. 30 sprint prep, stays short for the first time in eight career races. Rodolphe Brisset keeps Santana in the saddle on the Shackleford filly, winning the Fantasy with Florent Geroux riding.

Pretty Birdie represents the late Marylou Whitney, whose gifts to the sport exceeded that of being the socialite wife of the late Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney. This filly won the Purple Martin last March and the Poinsettia in December. David Cabrera, last year's Oaklawn champion despite a meet-ending injury late, keeps the mount for trainer Norm Casse, 10 for 19 at the meet starting Friday.

Take Charge Lorin, fourth in the 2021 Fantasy and third in a Jan. 7 allowance, shortens back under the banner of late owner-breeder Horton with Lukas naming Gabriel Saez to ride. Novel Squall, with Isaac Castillo up, has two local wins for trainer John Ortiz as does former claimer I'm the Boss of Me (Francisco Arrieta) for Greg Compton.

The Carousel, as race 7, goes off at 3:06 p.m.



