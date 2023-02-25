Are the 99 OK?

As I spent Monday evening digesting the 144 pages of the LEARNS bill, the parable of the lost sheep kept coming to mind. I suppose it is times like these that the Lord likes to remind us of the parables where he described what the kingdom of heaven would be like.

The story goes like this: There were 100 sheep and one shepherd. It is the shepherd's job to make sure that all of these sheep are protected from predators, well-fed, and safe from wandering off. Sheep are not the smartest of animals. In this story, as the shepherd put the sheep in the pen for the night, he discovered that one was missing. So, he secured the 99 in their pen and went to find the missing one. It is a beautiful picture of God's redeeming love in our lives.

My question is this: If one student can transfer into a private school, into a different ZIP code, or seek the homeschool option, what about the other 99? Are they going to be okay? A whole lot of publicity has been generated about school choice, vouchers, and failing schools. But what about most Arkansas students who will spend their entire 12 years of schooling in a public school? Are they okay?

The reality of the LEARNS Act is this: Not every kid is going to be able to transfer to another ZIP code, especially in rural areas; there are not enough spots, nor enough transportation. And if it was that bad at their own school, are the other 99 going to be okay? How are we going to grow and care for the 99 that were left behind?

Here is the rub: Arkansas is a poor state. When you lay a graphic of free and reduced lunch on top of a chart of failing test scores, they match up perfectly. Kids are failing at testing and reading due to a number of factors which might include neglect, poor diet, poor hygiene, abuse, chaos in the home, lack of parental involvement, frequent eviction, homelessness, domestic violence, learning disabilities, or financial distress. It absolutely could have to do with a terrible teacher. But 10/10, these other factors will likely be present.

If this one poor lamb is able to attend a different school, he is going to show up at his new school with all of the same problems he faces every day. However, the difference is that he will arrive at a private school that does not have to teach to state standards, offer a free/reduced lunch, provide for his educational modifications, or after care for him after school until his parents arrive. He will likely look different than the other students, and not on grade level. Kids can be mean. This may not work out well for this lamb.

Meanwhile, teachers at the school where the 99 remain will continue the yeoman's work of caring for the least of these. I got to spend some time last week with some amazing teachers from Yell County from the Twin Rivers school district. God bless these teachers who deal with kids who are on the move due to eviction, arrive at school hungry and in dirty clothes, and then pour into these kids their hearts and souls just to see them move out of district when the rent money runs out.

These teachers are the best part of their kids' day. They are making a difference ... it just doesn't show up in a test score.

Under LEARNS, these teachers will likely not receive any raise, as schools can opt out of that. And with a lack of funding, they will likely be consolidated into another district. That means that 99 sheep may have to ride a bus for about an hour a day just to arrive at that friendly face.

Their jobs are hard. I doubt that many who walk the halls of the Legislature would survive a day in their shoes.

A few lambs may also find their way into the homeschool option. This provision would allow students to take the money they would use for public school and use it for home- schooling expenses. Some underpaid worker at the Department of Education is going to approve these expenses for around 20,000-plus homeschool students. Anyone who can jump through hoops and become a vendor can receive this money after banks take their 5 percent for administration fees. A Square card reader is $50 on Amazon, so getting reimbursed for the rest of the money should not be too difficult.

The average wage in Yell County, as it is in many Arkansas counties, is around $16,000. My fear is that people will find a way to siphon money out of this system just as they did recent covid funds. The entire process is ripe for abuse, and without sufficient resources to monitor both expenditures and, more importantly, the quality of their education.

The LEARNS Act is literally going to doom many Arkansas children to both poverty and illiteracy: Likely the one and the 99.

My prediction is this: The one lamb will return to his original school because he was not receiving an education in homeschool or didn't really fit in to his new school. Under LEARNS he can even be removed for poor academic performance; public schools do not, of course, have this option. He may return a grade level behind, only to find that there are teachers who have lost their jobs, programs cut, and maybe even a school consolidated.

I am quite sure that this is not the good shepherding that Jesus referenced in his parable. His sheep were safe, cared for, and loved. All of them.

Arkansas, elections have consequences. Many of you voted for this. And now it is up to you to use your voice to put a stop to this. LEARNS is a bait and switch for the rich: It was never for you. Use your voice. Speak up. And let's take care of all of the sheep in our state. We owe it to the one, and we owe it to the 99.

Laura Marsh is a conservative Christian and teacher at Arkansas Virtual Academy.