Arkansas long jumpers go 2, 3





FAYETTEVILLE -- First Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod were high school teammates in Kingston, Jamaica.

Then they were college teammates at Tennessee. Now they're together at the University of Arkansas.

That's good for the Razorbacks.

Pinnock and McLeod took second and third in the long jump on Friday night at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Center.

"It's the same goals, just in a different uniform," McLeod said. "We just want to represent our team to the best of our ability and also represent ourselves."

Travis Geopfert recruited Pinnock and McLeod to Tennessee, then they followed him to Arkansas when he returned to the UA as an assistant coach.

"To be honest, Arkansas is my school now," Pinnock said. "I wouldn't say going to Tennessee was a bad mistake.

"I went there because of Coach Travis, and he left and came to Arkansas, so I came here, too. I love it at Arkansas."

Alabama and Ole Miss are tied for the team lead with 28 points with five finals scored. Arkansas is third with 27 points after getting a combined 14 from Pinnock and McLeod.

Pinnock, a sophomore who swept NCAA titles indoors and outdoors last year, led through five rounds on Friday night after going a personal-best 27-3 1/2. Carey, a senior, was second at 26-10 1/2.

Then Mississippi State senior Cameron Crump set an SEC meet record with a leap of 27-6 1/2 to win the title.

"I think that was one of the best long jumps in collegiate history," Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said. "Just an epic competition."

It was Crump's personal-best and a collegiate-leading mark this season.

"This is the SEC," said McLeod, who won last year's conference long jump title indoors. "You can't be surprised with any performance.

"You've just got to show up and bring it. You never know what to expect."

Pinnock took three jumps, then passed on his final three attempts.

"Wayne might have had more left in the tank," Bucknam said. "But his hamstring got a little tight and we didn't want to take any chances going into the national championships. So we pulled him.

"Hat's off to the Mississippi State kid for getting a big jump in."

Razorbacks sophomore Patrick Kiprop was third in the 5,000 (14:13.07) and the distance medley relay team of sophomore Elias Schreml, junior Jeremy Farr, senior Ricardo Banks and freshman Ben Shearer took third (9:33.97)

Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme, last year's NCAA champion in the heptathlon, leads through four events with 3,457 points. He went a personal-best 25-3 1/4 for the top mark in the long jump, had the fastest 60 meters in 6.77 and threw the shot-put 48-5 1/4 and cleared 6-3 1/2 in the high jump.

"Ayden's just a phenomenal competitor," Bucknam said. "Just really proud of the effort he puts in. He trains extremely hard."

Owens-Delerme has a 181-point lead over Georgia senior Johannes Erm, who is second with 3,276.

Marcus Weaver, a junior transfer for the Razorbacks from NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire, is fourth in the heptathlon with 3,196 after clearing a personal-best 6-9 1/2 in the high jump. Arkansas junior Daniel Spejcher is sixth with 3,167 points.

Razorbacks senior Chris Bailey led all qualifiers in the 400 in running 45.32. He ran a world-leading 45.09 earlier this season.

Lance Lang, an Arkansas senior, advanced in the 60 (6.69) and 200 (20.50).

"Lance was a little bit sick this week and we were worried whether he was going to run or not," Bucknam said. "He came out and really competed."

Two Razorbacks advanced in the 60-meter hurdles with senior Tre'Bien Gilbert running 7.70 and junior Phillip Lemonious 7.76.

"This is a heavyweight fight that lasts two days," Bucknam said. "Everyone is throwing punches, and we landed some this first day and got knocked down a couple times.

"We were hoping for 29 points, and we got 27. We're still in good shape."

Pinnock and McLeod are entered in today's triple jump as well as Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert, the national leader at 54-10 3/4.

Bucknam smiled when asked about seeing Pinnock and McLeod competing for Arkansas instead of Tennessee.

"We actually signed Carey McLeod here when Travis was on our staff," Bucknam said. "Then Travis went to Tennessee and Carey followed him.

"Now Travis and Carey are both back where they belong."

McLeod said himself, Pinnock and Hibbert, who also is from Jamaica, share a close bond with Geopfert.

"Travis is more than just a coach to us," McLeod said. "Being so far from home, he's like a second father."







