Arkansas women vault to front of pack

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's team piled up the points in the pole vault as the Razorbacks took the lead at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday night at the Randal Tyson Center.

Arkansas junior Amanda Fassold cleared 14 feet, 3 1/2 inches to win and used a 23-point effort by the vaulters along with junior Kaitlyn Banas taking third (13-9 3/4), senior Bailee McCorkle (13-5 3/4) fourth and junior Marin Chamberlain seventh (13-5 3/4).

The Razorbacks lead the team race through six of 17 finals being scored with 45 points. Florida is second with 32 points.

Fassold, who won at the SEC Outdoor Championships and was second at the NCAA meet last year after redshirting the indoor season, made 14-3 1/2 on her third and final attempt.

"Amanda takes care of business," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said. "She just has that ability to time and time again rise to the challenge."

If Fassold had missed, she and Kentucky senior Sioban Szerencsits, who finished second at 14-1 3/4, would have had a jump-off to decide first place.

"I just wanted to make that freaking bar and go up from there," said Fassold, who after clinching the title missed three attempts at 15-1. "On my first attempt [at 14-3 1/2] I was over it and it somehow came down.

"That's part of the pole vault. There are so many variables. I was just glad I was sky high over that last one."

Fassold is the national leader at 14-10 3/4.

"In the SEC meet, with the pole vault, there's always pressure," she said. "It just felt good to win. To be under that pressure and show out for my team and get those points, it's big."

Arkansas junior Grace Ridgeway, who ranked No. 2 in the SEC with a best mark of 13-11, suffered torn knee ligaments last week and couldn't compete.

Without Ridgeway, Banas said the coaching staff had the Razorbacks projected to score 18 points in the pole vault.

"Everyone was a little worried we might not get the 18 points, because it's the SEC meet and you never know what's going to happen," Banas said. "But since we did those extra points, I think it puts us in a very good position."

Fassold said the vaulters leaned on one another.

"Coming here to Arkansas to pole vault, we all have each other to pump each other out there," said Fassold, a transfer from Azusa Pacific. "So we work well together."

The Razorbacks finished third in the distance medley despite senior Katie McCune falling on the leadoff leg when she got tangled up with some other runners.

Arkansas was in 13th after McCune's fall on the 1,200 leg, but the Razorbacks gradually moved up with sophomores Ashanti Denton (400) and Lainey Quandt (800) on the second and third legs. Then senior Lauren Gregory ran 4:32.26 on the 1,600 anchor leg as she had advanced in the mile earlier in the day.

Sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson was third in the 5,000 (16:06.75) and freshman Heidi Nielson fourth (16:16.56) to score 11 points for Arkansas.

Five Razorbacks advanced in the 400 with juniors Amber Anning (51.84) and Rosey Effiong (52.16), senior Paris Peoples (52.30) and sophomores Nickisha Pryce (52-49) and Joanne Reid (52.59).

Arkansas sophomore Britton Wilson ran 2:04.59 to advance in the 800.

Three Razorbacks advanced in the mile with Gregory running 4:44.16, sophomore Carmie Prinsloo 4:44.36 and freshman Mary Ellen Eudaly 4:45.96. Arkansas sophomore Ackera Nugent advanced in the 60 in 7.22.

"As far as day one with the finals we had and everyone who advanced, we took advantage of our opportunities," Harter said. "Now we need to have those arrows hit the target."

Arkansas is going for its ninth consecutive SEC Indoor title in what is Harter's last of 33 years as the Razorbacks coach.

"I wanted to win and score a lot of points for Coach Harter," Fassold said. "I'm glad we were able to do it for him."

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced Thursday night the track at the Randal Tyson Center is being named in Harter's honor.

"When I saw the post about it being Lance Harter Track, I said, 'We'd better not lose here now,' " Banas said. "We've got to win it."